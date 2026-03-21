Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: star trek, william shatner

Star Trek: Pluto TV's Kirk Marathon Honors William Shatner's 95th BDay

Pluto TV is celebrating William Shatner's 95th birthday with a Star Trek marathon featuring The Original Series and all six films.

Article Summary Pluto TV celebrates William Shatner’s 95th birthday with a Star Trek marathon event

Watch The Original Series and all six classic Star Trek films featuring Captain James T. Kirk

The marathon includes marathons, pop-up channels, and themed programming from March 20 to April 3

Bonus content includes The Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner and more Trek universe favorites

As the face of Star Trek since The Original Series premiere in 1966, William Shatner has inspired generations of fans into science and exploration, doing their part to help make Gene Roddenberry's space utopia become closer to reality. Pluto TV will be celebrating the Canadian actor's 95th birthday with a Star Trek marathon featuring the best of his Captain James T. Kirk, a role he's played for the Paramount franchise for 28 years, from TOS to the 1994 crossover film Star Trek Generations.

Pluto TV Celebrates William Shatner's 95th Birthday with Star Trek Marathon

Pluto TV will feature the return of the Star Trek pop-up category, along with marathons and stunts. The pop-up category will be featured in all existing Trek programming from March 20th to April 3rd, which includes TOS, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, Enterprise, and all six TOS films and Generations. For the Birthday Stunts programming on March 22nd, the Star Trek channel will have a TOS marathon, and the Trek Motion Pictures channel features all six TOS films from 1979's The Motion Picture, 1982's The Wrath of Khan, 1984's The Search for Spock, 1986's The Voyage Home, 1989's The Final Frontier, and 1991's The Undiscovered Country. As a bonus, the Funny AF channel will stream The Comedy Central Roast of William Shatner at 10 a.m. ET.

Pluto TV currently features all the live-action pre-Paramount+ Trek programming, including the four TNG films from 1994-2002 and three Kelvin universe films from 2009-2016. While Generations remained Shatner's final live-action Trek project for Paramount, the actor remained dedicated to embracing his status as brand ambassador, lending his voice to several games, and even creating documentaries, like 2011's The Captains, providing an insightful look at all the franchise leads including himself, TNG's Patrick Stewart, DS9's Avery Brooks, Voyager's Kate Mulgrew, and Kelvin films' Chris Pine, and a quite few supporting players.

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