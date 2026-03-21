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Buffy Star Nicholas Brendon, Chuck Norris & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy: Nicholas Brendon, The Last of Us, Good Omens 3, Chuck Norris, Daredevil: Born Again, and more!

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer fans mourn Nicholas Brendon, remembered fondly by Alyson Hannigan.

Covers the latest on The Last of Us casting, Good Omens 3 previews, and Drag Race updates.

Chuck Norris, Walker Texas Ranger legend, passes away at 86, marking an end of an era.

Spotlights TV highlights including Daredevil: Born Again, Powers, and more television news.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Buffy: Nicholas Brendon, Powers, Don't Hug Me I'm Scared, Drag Race, The Last of Us, Fire Country, Good Omens 3, Chuck Norris, BTS, Red Nose Day 2026, Daredevil: Born Again, Peaky Blinders, Seth MacFarlane, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Saturday, March 21st, 2026:

Netflix's BTS: The Comeback Live – ARIRANG Fan Lounge Is Now Open!

Buffy: Alyson Hannigan Remembers "My Sweet Nicky," Nicholas Brendon

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Star Nicholas Brendon Dies at Age 54

WWE SmackDown Preview: Two Tag Titles Contested Tonight

Powers: Bendis/Oeming Comic Book Series Set for Netflix Animated Adapt

Don't Hug Me I'm Scared TV Series Hitting Dropout Today: PREVIEW

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Ep. 12 Preview: Cowboy Make-Over Time!

The Last of Us Season 3: HBO Series Reportedly Casts Mao & Kratter

Boston Blue S01E13 & S01E14 Previews: Cariou, Gomez Guest Star & More

Fire Country Welcomes Sheriff Country in S04E13 "The Bravest" Preview

Sheriff Country Preview: April Brings "Fire Country" Crossover & More

Good Omens 3: Dagon & Eric Spotlighted in Second Preview This Week

Assassin's Creed: Netflix Series Confirms Time Period, Finalizes Cast

CBS News Heads Announce More Layoffs, CBS News Radio to Be Shut Down

Chuck Norris, Action Actor & Walker Texas Ranger Star, Dies at 86

Red Nose Day 2026 Viewing Guide: When/Where to Watch, Sketches & More

The Boys Season 5 World Premiere in The Daily LITG, 20th March 2026

The Boys, Good Omens 3, Doctor Who/AI & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Daredevil: Born Again: Yung Reacts to Fans Pushing for Elektra Return

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man: Rebecca Ferguson Talks Tommy/Kaulo

Family Guy: Seth MacFarlane Has His "Mt. Rushmore" of Adult Animation

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 11: The Queens Toast & Roast!

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