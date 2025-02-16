Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: saturday night live, snl

SNL50: Your Viewing Guide to Tonight's Big SNL Anniversary Event

Here's your SNL50: The Anniversary Special viewing guide - including red carpet pre-show info, when/where to catch the big event, and more.

NBC's Saturday Night Live is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary in a very big way tonight – with SNL kicking off things with SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream before blasting off into the live, three-hour primetime event, SNL50: The Anniversary Special. Set to celebrate the long-running late-night live sketch comedy and music series' half-century of influence across the pop culture spectrum, the special will include legendary stars, live musical performances, and iconic sketches – and we have everything you need to know to be in on the fun. From when to check out the red carpet and the main event to who's set to attend and perform, we have everything you need waiting below in our viewing guide – plus, we've dropped in some very cool clips honoring SNL 50.

What Can You Tell Me About "SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream"? Kicking off at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT, SNL50: Red Carpet Livestream has Leslie Jones, Willie Geist, and Matt Rogers set to work the red carpet event – with Amelia Dimoldenberg set as the star correspondent, set to air across all SNL social and digital platforms – including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

When and Where Can I Watch "SNL50: The Anniversary Special"? Kicking off at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, SNL50: The Anniversary Special will air live from Studio 8H on NBC and simulcast on Peacock.

Who's Set to Appear During "SNL50: The Anniversary Special"? Here's a rundown of who we can expect:

The broadcast will feature appearances by familiar faces such as Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Kim Kardashian, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul McCartney, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks, and Woody Harrelson.

On the SNL side, expect Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell, Will Forte and more.

Only hours before the event, we learned that Alec Baldwin, Ana Gasteyer, Billy Crystal, Cher, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Leslie Jones, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, Rachel Dratch, and Reverend Al Sharpton are also set to appear.

Who's Set to Perform During "SNL50: The Anniversary Special"? Paul McCartney, Miley Cyrus, Brittany Howard, Paul Simon, Lil Wayne, Sabrina Carpenter, and The Roots are among the musical artists set to perform.

Have Anything For Us to Check Out To Get Into That "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" Mood? As we inched closer to the big SNL50 event, a number of current and past cast members discussed anything and everything SNL:

