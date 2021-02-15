Snowpiercer Season 2 E04 Preview: Layton & Wilford Eye The Future

Just when you think that the season is going to be Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean), Layton (Daveed Diggs), and Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) lobbing bombs at one another, TNT's Snowpiercer finds a way to keep things moving in some truly twisted and intriguing ways. Watching two sides that would just as easily wipe the other off the face of the earth than spend two minutes alone together are forced into a situation where they need each other to not only survive but to have any hope of a future. Of course, this is Mr. Wilford we're talking about- he's still going to take his shots when he finds them. And then there was that episode-ending moment between Melanie and Alex (Rowan Blanchard)- off the charts from an emotional kick standpoint.

With a teleplay by Kiersten Van Horne, this week's "A Single Trade" finds the crew of Big Alice preparing for some time away from Snowpiercer in the form of some shore leave. But things aren't nearly as "peaceful and loving" as that might imply because Layton and Wilford are still at odds over what the plan should be moving forward- as you're about to see in the following promo and sneak preview:

For a look at what's to come from the re-emergence of Mr. Wilford, check out the official trailer for the second season of TNT's Snowpiercer– with the series airing Monday nights at 9 pm ET:

At the end of season one, the survivors of the revolution are trying to pick up the pieces and maintain a fragile peace amongst the now merged classes with Layton (Diggs) emerging as the train's leader. Discovering Mr. Wilford (Bean) is alive and headed their way on a rival train, Melanie (Connelly) risks going outside to prevent him from invading Snowpiercer. While she's out there, it's revealed that Alexandra (Blanchard), Melanie's daughter, who she thought had died, is alive and has become Wilford's dedicated protegee. In season two, an entirely new power struggle emerges, causing a dangerous rift as people are divided between their loyalty to Layton and to Mr. Wilford, who has a new train, new technology and a game plan that keeps everyone guessing. While Layton battles Wilford for the soul of Snowpiercer, Melanie leads the charge on a shocking new discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Snowpiercer stars Oscar winner Jennifer Connelly (A Beautiful Mind), Grammy and Tony Award-winner Daveed Diggs (Hamilton, Black-ish), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Rowan Blanchard (Girl Meets World), Emmy nominee Alison Wright (The Americans), Mickey Sumner (Frances Ha, Battle of the Sexes), Iddo Goldberg (Peaky Blinders, The Zookeeper's Wife), Katie McGuinness (Dirty Filthy Love), Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee Lena Hall (Hedwig and the Angry Inch), Annalise Basso (Bedtime Stories), Sam Otto (Jellyfish), Roberto Urbina (Narcos), Sheila Vand (Argo), and Steven Ogg (The Walking Dead).

TNT's Snowpiercer is executive produced by Graeme Manson, Marty Adelstein, Becky Clements, Matthew O'Connor, Ben Rosenblatt, and Scott Derrickson, and the original film's producers, including Bong Joon Ho, Miky Lee, Tae-sung Jeong, Park Chan-wook, Lee Tae-hun, and Dooho Choi. The show is produced by Tomorrow Studios, along with CJ Entertainment. ITV Studios handles international distribution.