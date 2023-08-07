Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: chelsea green, Raw, Smackdown, sonya deville, wrestling, wwe

Sonya Deville Out Indefinitely: Torn ACL; WWE Raw to Address Titles

It's been confirmed that current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Sonya Deville has suffered a torn ACL & will be out indefinitely after surgery.

We have gotten some unfortunate news this afternoon as we are finding out that Sonya Deville, one-half of the SmackDown Women's Tag Team Champions with Chelsea Green, has suffered a torn ACL and, as a result, will require surgery and will be out indefinitely.

TMZ (yes, they're about much more than just gossip) was the first to report the injury news this afternoon, and it was soon after verified by Fightful.com's Sean Ross Sapp.

We've confirmed TMZ's report that Sonya Deville has sustained a torn ACL — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 7, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The torn ACL reportedly occurred on the July 28 episode of SmackDown on FOX, when Sonya Deville and her tag team partner Chelsea Green faced Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair in a losing effort. About 30 seconds into the video below, you will see Deville hit Belair with a pump kick and then collapse to the mat holding her leg. It hasn't been confirmed that this is when the injury occurred, but it looks very likely.

Neither WWE nor Sonya Deville herself has commented on the injury yet, but Deville's tag team partner and current co-Champion Chelsea Green did re-post the TMZ article with a broken heart emoji.

The pair of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green have only held the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship since July 17, but they aren't alone in their brief run with the titles. The previous Champions, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, only held the belts for 16 days when Rodriguez herself suffered a knee injury, leading to their loss to Deville and Green.

Torn ACLs are a bad injury that does require surgery, and Sonya Deville is surely looking at a lengthy recovery process ahead of her. There's no timetable as of yet, as we haven't heard from WWE or Deville herself that the procedure has been completed and that they were given a return window. We, of course, wish Sonya Deville the best in her recovery and hope to see her back in the ring and healthy again as soon as possible.

