Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

South Park, American Horror Story 13 & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Watson, Tracker, AHS 13, Doctor Who, Lanterns, The Vampire Lestat, One Piece, SNL, and more!

Article Summary South Park returns with S28E04 "Turkey Trot," tackling Thanksgiving and global headlines.

In addition, updates on American Horror Story 13, Doctor Who specials, and Lanterns news.

Highlights sneak peeks and recaps from Watson, Tracker, One Piece, and The Vampire Lestat.

Today's BCTV Daily Dispatch also Includes news on AEW, SNL holiday sketches, National Dog Show, and more TV favorites.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Watson, Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, Tracker, American Horror Story, AEW, Doctor Who, Lanterns, AAA Lucha Libre, The Vampire Lestat, One Piece, Star Trek: Khan, SNL, 2025 National Dog Show, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, November 27th, 2025:

South Park S28E04: "Turkey Trot": Pete Hegseth, Saudi Arabia & More

Watson: Check Out These S02E08: "Livvy Sees the Doctor" Sneak Peeks

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Balloons Come to Life: Here's a Look!

Tracker Season 3: Check Out Sneak Peeks at S03E07: "Eat the Rich"

American Horror Story 13 the End? No One Told Ryan Murphy Productions

AEW Dynamite Thanksgiving Eve Preview: Continental Classic Begins

Continental Classic: A Guide to AEW's Round Robin Tournament

Doctor Who Update: RTD Not Writing Christmas Special Until 2026

Lanterns: James Gunn Shuts Down Leaked Images: "Nope, That's AI"

South Park Returns Tonight! S28E04: "Turkey Trot" Tackles Thanksgiving

FOX to Broadcast AAA Lucha Libre to Latin America in 2026

The Vampire Lestat: "Talamasca" Previewed Season 3 Daniel Molloy

One Piece: Into the Grand Line: Netflix Releases Season 2 Title Cards

Star Trek: Khan: Beyer Discusses Starfleet Academy, Canon Flexibility

Will Trent, Doctor Who & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving: Some of SNL's Best Holiday Sketches

2025 National Dog Show Pregame Preview: Who Wants Some Pup Pics?

Countdown to Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Previews Big Holiday Event

Doctor Who: What Really Happened in "The Reality War" Original Ending?

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!