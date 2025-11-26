Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Will Trent, Doctor Who & It: Welcome to Derry: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: It: Welcome to Derry, Scrubs, Will Trent, Scarpetta, Wednesday, Wonder Man, Doctor Who, Smallville, and more!

Article Summary Will Trent returns with a Season 4 teaser and a brand new poster to get fans hyped for what's next.

Doctor Who sparks speculation with new script details and more questions about the Season 2 finale.

It: Welcome to Derry drops chilling Episode 6 images as excitement builds for the Stephen King prequel.

Latest updates on Scrubs revival, Wonder Man, Wednesday Season 3, and more top TV headlines in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch.

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, November 26th, 2025:

It: Welcome to Derry E06: "In the Name of the Father" Images Released

One Piece Season 3 Casts Awdo Awdo/Mr. 1, Daisy Head/Miss Doublefinger

WWE Raw Review: Survivor Series Hype with Few Slip-Ups

Scrubs Revival Series Teaser: JD, Turk & Elliot Haven't Missed a Step

Will Trent Cast Gets Its Groove On in Season 4 Teaser; New S04 Poster

Assassin's Creed: Toby Wallace Joins Netflix & Ubisoft's Series Adapt

Scarpetta Set for March 2026; Amazon Previews Kidman, Curtis Series

Wednesday Season 3: Eva Green Joins Series Cast as Aunt Ophelia

Brock Lesnar Slipped on WWE Raw; Why It's Tony Khan's Fault

Wonder Man Teaser: Let Trevor Teach You "The Slattery Method"

Doctor Who: "The Reality War" Script Raises More S02 Finale Questions

Star Trek: Khan: Kirsten Beyer on Podcast Twist, Augment Canon & More

Smallville: Rosenbaum on Lex Luthor Psychology, Animated Series Update

Murdaugh: Death in the Family Showrunner Talks Future, Loose Ends

