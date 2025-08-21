South Park, Peacemaker, Blue Eye Samurai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, The Boys, Peacemaker, Countdown, Euphoria, Blue Eye Samurai, Mayor of Kingstown, The Pitt & more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Comedy Central's South Park, Prime Video's The Boys, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's Countdown, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, WWE/AEW, James Gunn, HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, HBO Max's The Pitt, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Hulu's Rivals, Crunchyroll's Sekiro: No Defeat, Demon Slayer/Texas Rangers, Apple TV+'s Invasion, AnimEigo's Metal Skin Panic Madox-01, HBO's Dune: Prophecy, BBC's Riot Women, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 21, 2025:

South Park S27E03: "Sickofancy" Reactions: ChatGPT, ICE, Trump & More

The Boys: Starr Says Goodbye to Homelander's Hair: "You Were Epic"

Peacemaker Season 2 Opening Credits Dance BTS Sneak Peek Released

Countdown: Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho on Meachum/Oliveras Dynamic

Always Sunny: "We Do Let It Fly" in Tonight's Season 17 Finale: DeVito

WWE Announces Wrestlepalooza Event to Counter-Program AEW All Out

Bryan Danielson To Ruin Legacy on AEW Dynamite Commentary Tonight

James Gunn References Secret "Favorite Thing" DCU TV Project Again

South Park Season 27 Ep. 3: "Sickofancy" Images: What's Randy's Deal?

Euphoria Season 3 Visually "Incredible": Jacob Elordi on Series Return

Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases Character's Future; S02E01 Playlist

The Boys Season 4: Homelander Confides in a Very Nervous Black Noir II

Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Poster Released; Panel Set for Anime NYC

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Teaser: New Warden, New Challenges

The Pitt Season 2 Set for Jan 2026; Gemmill on New Attending, July 4th

South Park Returns Tonight; Season 27 Continuing with Break Weeks

The Morning Show Season 4 Official Trailer: Who Can You Trust?

Star Trek: "Extraordinary Honor" Joining Paramount Franchise: Kinberg

Rivals Season 2: Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett Set for Major Roles

Sekiro: No Defeat Anime Trailer Makes Gamescom 2025 Debut

Demon Slayer, MLB's Texas Rangers Teaming Up for Big September Event

Invasion Creator Simon Kinberg on Writing Season 3, Trevante/Mitsuki

Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 Getting US Blu-Ray Debut from AnimEigo

Dune: Prophecy Production Designer on Cinematic Feel, Long-Term Plans

Riot Women: New BBC Trailer Previews Sally Wainwright's Rocker Drama

