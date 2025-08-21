Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
South Park, Peacemaker, Blue Eye Samurai & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, The Boys, Peacemaker, Countdown, Euphoria, Blue Eye Samurai, Mayor of Kingstown, The Pitt & more!
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Comedy Central's South Park, Prime Video's The Boys, HBO Max's Peacemaker, Prime Video's Countdown, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, WWE/AEW, James Gunn, HBO's Euphoria, Netflix's Blue Eye Samurai, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, HBO Max's The Pitt, Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, Hulu's Rivals, Crunchyroll's Sekiro: No Defeat, Demon Slayer/Texas Rangers, Apple TV+'s Invasion, AnimEigo's Metal Skin Panic Madox-01, HBO's Dune: Prophecy, BBC's Riot Women, and more!
BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, The Boys, Peacemaker, Countdown, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, James Gunn, Euphoria, Blue Eye Samurai, Mayor of Kingstown, The Pitt, The Morning Show, Rivals, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 21, 2025:
South Park S27E03: "Sickofancy" Reactions: ChatGPT, ICE, Trump & More
The Boys: Starr Says Goodbye to Homelander's Hair: "You Were Epic"
Peacemaker Season 2 Opening Credits Dance BTS Sneak Peek Released
Countdown: Jensen Ackles, Jessica Camacho on Meachum/Oliveras Dynamic
Always Sunny: "We Do Let It Fly" in Tonight's Season 17 Finale: DeVito
WWE Announces Wrestlepalooza Event to Counter-Program AEW All Out
Bryan Danielson To Ruin Legacy on AEW Dynamite Commentary Tonight
James Gunn References Secret "Favorite Thing" DCU TV Project Again
South Park Season 27 Ep. 3: "Sickofancy" Images: What's Randy's Deal?
Euphoria Season 3 Visually "Incredible": Jacob Elordi on Series Return
Peacemaker: James Gunn Teases Character's Future; S02E01 Playlist
The Boys Season 4: Homelander Confides in a Very Nervous Black Noir II
Blue Eye Samurai Season 2 Poster Released; Panel Set for Anime NYC
Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 Teaser: New Warden, New Challenges
The Pitt Season 2 Set for Jan 2026; Gemmill on New Attending, July 4th
South Park Returns Tonight; Season 27 Continuing with Break Weeks
The Morning Show Season 4 Official Trailer: Who Can You Trust?
Star Trek: "Extraordinary Honor" Joining Paramount Franchise: Kinberg
Rivals Season 2: Hayley Atwell and Rupert Everett Set for Major Roles
Countdown, South Park, The White Lotus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
Sekiro: No Defeat Anime Trailer Makes Gamescom 2025 Debut
Demon Slayer, MLB's Texas Rangers Teaming Up for Big September Event
Invasion Creator Simon Kinberg on Writing Season 3, Trevante/Mitsuki
Metal Skin Panic Madox-01 Getting US Blu-Ray Debut from AnimEigo
Dune: Prophecy Production Designer on Cinematic Feel, Long-Term Plans
Riot Women: New BBC Trailer Previews Sally Wainwright's Rocker Drama
