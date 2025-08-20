Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Countdown, South Park, The White Lotus & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Fallout, AEW/WWE, Alien: Earth, Pluribus, The White Lotus, For All Mankind, Countdown, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Comedy Central's South Park, Prime Video's Fallout, AEW/WWE, NBC's Songs & Stories with Kelly Clarkson, FX & Hulu's Alien: Earth, Netflix's Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Apple TV+'s Pluribus, HBO's The White Lotus, HBO's Harry Potter, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Peacock's Crystal Lake, Channel 4's Number 10, ABC's Family Matters, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, Prime Video's Countdown, Channel 4's Maud, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: South Park, Fallout, AEW/WWE, Kelly Clarkson, Alien: Earth, Splinter Cell: Deathwatch, Pluribus, The White Lotus, Harry Potter, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Crystal Lake, For All Mankind, Countdown, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 20, 2025:

South Park S027E03 "Sickofancy" Trailer: Towelie Loves Washington DC

Fallout Season 2 Character Posters Spotlight Lucy, The Ghoul & Maximus

Songs & Stories Preview: Jonas Brothers Join Kelly Clarkson TONIGHT!

Alien: Earth S01E03: "Metamorphosis" Preview: A Deadly Homecoming

Pro Wrestling Tees Announces Global Comic and Wrestling Con Expansion

Splinter Cell: Deathwatch Set for Anime NYC; Teaser Drops Thursday

Fallout Season 2 Teaser Confirms December 17th Debut, Weekly Release

Pluribus: Rhea Seehorn's Carol Gets Apology for Things Getting Bloody

The White Lotus EP Offers Some Season 4 Location/Theme Insights

Harry Potter: HBO Series Casts Fred, George, Percy & Ginny Weasley

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S03: Daryl's Back in "Motörhead Mode"

WWE Raw Review: The Road to Clash in Paris is Très Magnifique

Crystal Lake Showrunner Shares New Look: "Not Outta The Woods Yet"

Doctor Who, Sherlock Writer Steven Moffat to Tackle "Number 10" Drama

Gen V Season 2 Schedule Poster in The Daily LITG, 19th August, 2025

Peacemaker/DCU Canon, Fallout, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Family Matters Star Bryton James Offers Update on Animated Series

For All Mankind Creators Preview Season 5's Earth vs Mars Escalation

Countdown S01E11 Exclusive Clip: Meachum & Oliveras in Hot Pursuit

Maud: Glenn Close Tapped for Killer Role in Channel 4 Series Adapt

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!