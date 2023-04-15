Spartacus: Steven S. DeKnight Shares Update on STARZ Series Pilot Original series creator, writer & executive producer Steven S. DeKnight shared an update on the pilot for STARZ's new Spartacus series.

Back at the beginning of February 2023, the news hit that STARZ was looking to reignite the "Spartacus" franchise (main series "Blood and Sand" and additional series "Gods of the Arena," "Vengeance" & "War of the Damned") with a new chapter. And that new chapter will see original series creator, writer & executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (Daredevil, Pacific Rim: Uprising) on board as showrunner and executive producer. Now, a little more than two months later, DeKnight responded to someone who tagged him who missed the news of a new Spartacus series – and that's when we got a quick dose of good news: "In the works! Just finished writing the insane pilot!"

Exploring new lands & new adventures featuring a number of iconic characters from the original series, the new "Spartacus" series is set in the aftermath of the defeat of Spartacus and his rebel army and will depict a new tale of treachery, deceit, and blood unfolding beneath the foreboding shadow of Rome. Here's a look at DeKnight's tweet from earlier today, sharing the good news about the pilot script:

"It's such an incredible honor to be invited to return to the world of 'Spartacus' and to be met with unbridled creative support from my colleagues at STARZ and Lionsgate," said DeKnight in a statement. "Together, we are crafting something truly unique and unusual for the next chapter in this epic story." Kathryn Busby, President, Original Programming, STARZ, added, "It has been over a decade since 'Spartacus' delighted international audiences, and we are thrilled to reimagine and expand this gripping, action-packed drama for our viewers today. 'Spartacus' has deeply invested fans who are eager for its return, and we look forward to working with Steven on this exciting next chapter."

The project will be produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ. Executive Vice President, Original Programming, Karen Bailey, and Directors, Original Programming, Giovanna Desselle & Alex Alberts, will oversee the series on behalf of STARZ. Head of Scripted Development and Executive Vice President Scott Herbst and Senior Vice President, Scripted Development, Jocelyn Sabo will both oversee on behalf of Lionsgate Television.