Springsteen Track Honors Renee Good & Alex Pretti; Blasts Trump, ICE

Bruce Springsteen honors Renee Good and Alex Pretti while calling out Donald Trump and ICE in his new track, "Streets of Minneapolis."

Not known to pull his punches when it comes to Donald Trump and the actions of his administration during his time in the White House, music legend Bruce Springsteen released the track "Streets of Minneapolis." The song not only calls out Trump and the Department of Homeland Security's ICE agents for what he calls "the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis," while celebrating the people of Minneapolis and honoring the memories of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, who were shot and killed by ICE and border patrol agents. "I wrote this song on Saturday, recorded it yesterday, and released it to you today in response to the state terror being visited on the city of Minneapolis. It's dedicated to the people of Minneapolis, our innocent immigrant neighbors, and in memory of Alex Pretti and Renee Good. Stay free, Bruce Springsteen," wrote the singer and songwriter in a statement when the track was released.

Here's a look at the official audio "video" that was released earlier today, followed by the lyrics to the song:

Through the winter's ice and cold/Down Nicollet Avenue/A city aflame fought fire and ice/'Neath an occupier's boots/King Trump's private army from the DHS/Guns belted to their coats/Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law/Or so their story goes/Against smoke and rubber bullets/By the dawn's early light/Citizens stood for justice/Their voices ringing through the night/And there were bloody footprints/Where mercy should have stood/And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets/Alex Pretti and Renee Good/Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice/Singing through the bloody mist/We'll take our stand for this land/And the stranger in our midst/Here in our home, they killed and roamed/In the winter of '26/We'll remember the names of those who died/On the streets of Minneapolis Trump's federal thugs beat up on/His face and his chest/Then we heard the gunshots/And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead/Their claim was self-defense, sir/Just don't believe your eyes/It's our blood and bones/And these whistles and phones/Against Miller and Noem's dirty lies/Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice/Crying through the bloody mist/We'll remember the names of those who died/On the streets of Minneapolis/Now they say they're here to uphold the law/But they trample on our rights/If your skin is black or brown my friend/You can be questioned or deported on sight/In chants of ICE out now Our city's heart and soul persists/Through broken glass and bloody tears/On the streets of Minneapolis/Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice/Singing through the bloody mist/Here in our home, they killed and roamed/In the winter of '26/We'll take our stand for this land/And the stranger in our midst/We'll remember the names of those who died/On the streets of Minneapolis/We'll remember the names of those who died/On the streets of Minneapolis

