Spy x Family E04 Prestigious School's Interview Review: Folgers Tested

The Folger family gets tested in this week's episode of Spy X Family, "The Prestigious School's Interview". Our favorite fake fam must put up a show and make darn sure they stand out as they get tested by seeming elite and elegant. Twilight's biggest mission yet, so it seems, as well as the most anxiety-inducing. Not much happened, yet they managed to show a new side of Loid we did not know. Once again, another action-packed and fun episode- just a more intimate type of action this go-around.

In this week's episode of Spy X Family, the Folger family faces its first mission: passing the prestigious school's interview. However, as soon as they set foot on the school's grounds it becomes apparent it might not be an easy task as they feel the gaze of the judges already grading families in the establishment. They quickly gain one of the judge's praise for being "elegant" and handling the tests they are presented with as such. They also bring in spare clothing, after foreseeing they might be needed; which they were. The Folgers even managed to stop a stampede just as gracefully thanks to Yor and her deadly moves. Once again changing into even fancier clothes after getting soiled.

I know with some anime I have been critical of silly moments, but somehow they just fit right on with the story. The Folgers are just a Frankensteined family put together haphazardly, yet even as they hide their true identities from one another, it is just right they are together— they fit perfectly and yes, they might be faking it, but it seems their chemistry is perfect. And just like Anya, I would love to see them together forever. They seem like a solid team whenever they try to solve any situations they are presented with so far. It always makes me wonder at what point their masks will start to crumble apart and what will happen when they are forced to see the others as they are.

Anyway, they managed to do spectacularly, up until the official interview with some of the educators, one of them a recently divorced sour old man who keeps disrespecting Yor and Anya. They get through most of the Interview until this asshole asks Anya which mom she loves more: her original mom or Yor. Well, as he continues to make snide comments, Loid is about to lose his cool, yet ends up punching a mosquito on a table, crumbling it in the process. With a scary look, he excuses the Folger family stating he does not want his daughter to be a part of an establishment that disrespects them. It was a very powerful insight into Twilight as a person and very telling of where his values truly lie. I loved that we got to see him standing up for Anya and Yor even if it cost him the spot in the school. Though he still managed to make an impression.

Even though not much happened in this episode of Spy X Family, it was a solid follow-up to know more of our main characters. Anya's reactions to their thoughts always get me to crack up, they are hilarious. I also think her little interactions with Loid where she lets herself be vulnerable are so heart-touching and they manage to show so much emotion between the two of them without having to say much. It has only been four episodes, but my heart would not be able to bear a separation of the Folgers. I can imagine that the family photo falling as they toasted means things are about to get even harder for them.

