Spy X Family S01E05 "Will They Pass or Fail": Loidman to the Rescue!

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy X Family, "Will They Pass or Fail", was another enjoyable & engrossing episode where the Forger family finds itself in action-packed silly situations no one would have imagined. The show keeps finding ways of keeping me on my toes while laughing and caring more and more for each of the Forger family members, yet never once has it gotten me out of the zone thinking something could not be possible; this is the biggest compliment I could give.

This week, the Forgers are forced to face the bad news: Anya did not get accepted into Eden Academy. However, they are secretly informed that she has made the top of the waiting list and advised to prepare in case someone drops out. A few days later they get a call and good news: Anya has made it into the Academy. Operation Strix continues. When Franky suggests that Loid reward Anya for a great job, he is forced to rent a castle and act out Anya's spy show fantasy. He is to bypass all secret agents provided by his agency and fight Yor to get to Franky and Anya.

Once again, I am in love with the Forgers' dynamic. I still think they ended together for a reason and it was the perfect family match: a spy, an assassin, and a mind reader. I especially like how Loid and Anya have taken to one another and seemed to have clicked— the little tender moments between them really get my heart. So far the Forgers have overcome each hurdle brilliantly and now it will definitely be Anya's turn to handle things. I can only imagine things are about to get even more nerve-wracking for Loid having to leave things in her hands.

Though I found Loid's willingness to give Anya her wish pretty adorable, they definitely went the extra mile renting the castle and putting on their fake personas to make Anya's dreams come true. Drunken Yor is definitely hysterical and had me wishing I could be as badass as she is. I appreciated how well-suited Yor and Loid seem for one another even when they fought. It has me simping for a loid-Yor ship and wondering if there will ever be a moment when they will confess their true nature to one another.

This was another lovely episode of Spy X Family that kept me watching from beginning to end without missing a single beat. I am so excited to see what will come next now that Anya has been accepted into Eden Academy. I can only imagine things are about to get wackier for the Forgers, but I am sure Loid will elegantly take things into his hands and rise above.

