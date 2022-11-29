Spy x Family Season 1 Ep. 21 Nightfall & First Fit of Jealousy Review

This week's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "Nightfall" & "First Fit of Jealousy," started layering up for the Twi x Yor simps. Is tension about to build between our Forger parental figures? Will Night-fall between the forgers? Get it? Because it is Nightfall trying to come in between our favorite spy and assassin. Anyway, it was a mixed bag of emotions with a two-for-one because if you are like me, you will want to punch the first part in its face, but the second part is very sweet and tugs at all the puppy feels.

For the first part and most of the episode, we had "Nightfall," which introduces us to Nightfall (a.k.a. Fiona Frost), a character we briefly met while Anya went to the hospital. She is Twilight's colleague and has been assigned to work with him on a mission. However, we see she is more interested in more than just missions: she actually likes Twilight. She dreams of replacing Yor in Operation STRIX and even goes ahead and invites herself into the Forger's home to assess the current living situation. Not only does this b**tch impose, but she also has the balls to make Yor feel bad and man, do I wish I could punch her through the screen. And I especially hated when Nightfall said Loid complained about Yor at work. Of course, it's the kind of "good hate" that the creators were clearly going for, so kudos to them.

Thankfully Anya catches on pretty quickly and publicly displays her love for Yor and her family in front of Nightfall, who continues to make up excuses to see Yor out of the picture and take over the Mrs. Forger title. However, I am not sure if what she sees in Twilight is actually the shows of emotional detachment he taught her or if he is actually exhibiting happiness with Yor and Anya. Is this why she left? Because she could not take his genuine smile toward them? This was not exactly clear to me, but seeing her cry under the rain made me think my assumption was wrong and that it is actually happiness. She does tell him about the mission they have been assigned to work on together… Does this mean there is a possibility for my simp dreams to come true? I would definitely adore seeing Twilight and Yor together, but y'all already knew that.

The second mini-chapter of Spy x Family was about Bond getting jealous of Anya's plushie and destroying it at night. It was very sweet, and of course, anything with a furry baby will automatically get me, especially if it is a little spoiled jealous big pup. My heart cannot take the cuteness. Of course, Yor does not have the proper sewing skills, and Loid is able to salvage Mr. Penguin while teaching Anya about the relevance of battle scars as Anya and Bond reach a peace treaty. It was a heartwarming and adorable little snippet and a nice change of pace from the opener. Of course, I will be here waiting for more Twi x Yor goodness and hoping for more moments between them in the next few episodes.

