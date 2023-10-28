Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, Review, TV | Tagged: anime, Crunchyroll, Review, season 2, spy x family

Spy x Family Season 2 Ep. 3 Review: More Bite-Sized Slices of Life

Crunchyroll's Spy x Family S02E03 "Mission and Family/The Elegant Bondman/The Heart of a Child/Waking Up" was a sweet, slice-of-life chapter.

This past weekend's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, "Mission and Family/The Elegant Bondman/The Heart of a Child/Waking Up," consisted of four sweet bite-sized segments. It really is amazing how enjoyable this show is- like a small tray of pastries that you enjoy doubly so because they are tasteful and do not overstay their welcome or overdue with sweetness. Spy x Family has taught me to love these slice-of-life segments, always giving us enough to get to know a bit more of each character.

While not much happened, it was a fun episode— "Mission and Family" follows Yor's brother, Yuri, who works for the SSS and has been assigned a new target to obtain information from. Franklin Perkin is a worker at the mail service who has been selling anti-Ostania propaganda to Westalis. Even if it is all fake news he creates himself, it becomes obvious he is doing that to keep his family afloat. It was nice to see that Yuri is not quite a crap-bag after all and was still somewhat affected by knowing Perkin was doing that for his family. It was also pretty sweet that we get to see Yuri reassure Perkin that he would ensure his family would be cared for while Perkin is in prison.. or wherever he is taken.

In the Second Segment, "The Elegant Bondman," we follow Loid and Anya, who are watching an episode of Anya's favorite spy show in which the spy keeps charming all the women he encounters and growing a harem. It seems Mr. Bondman is a ladies' man and cannot pick just one woman, which then ignites another fight in the show. It is actually sweet that Anya thinks this is the romance her friend Becky always raves about. Thankfully Loid was around this time to sort of serve as parental guidance. I like these Loid and Anya moments, and I hope we get to see their relationship grow this season.

The last two segments, "The Heart of a Child" (parts 1 and 2) and "Waking Up," were thrown after the end credits. I absolutely loved the artwork they used for these three little encore bites. "The Heart of a Child" was a show and tell of how Loid cannot understand how a child thinks, which might be because he did not get to experience a childhood himself, so he cannot understand the little things Anya finds joy with like riding an automated polar bear and wanting to go to the beach. However, that second one quickly backfires after Anya realizes everyone is thinking of peeing in a pool. The final chapter, "Waking Up," shows us how different Damian and Anya operate. Damian, a star student, is back on his A-game and waking up early. On the other hand, no matter how much Loid tries, he is unable to wake Anya up in time for school. Loid needs to come up with better ideas to keep Anya motivated.

All in all, it was a pretty cute and short episode. I do hope we get to see more cannon action and moments between Loid and Yor this season. I also wish to learn more about Loid's boss, and I wonder if we will get to see that chick from last season who had a crush on Loid. If so, I hope Yor puts her to shame while fighting for her man. Also, can we talk about how weird Yuri's crush on his sister is? Like I get that he admires and loves her, but it is borderline cringe at times.

Spy x Family Season 2 Episode 3 "Mission and Family/The Elegant Bondman/The Heart of a Child/Waking Up" Review by Alejandra Bodden 8 / 10 This past weekend's episode of Crunchyroll's Spy x Family, S02E03: "Mission and Family/The Elegant Bondman/The Heart of a Child/Waking Up," consisted of four sweet bite-sized segments. It really is amazing how enjoyable this show is- like a small tray of pastries that you enjoy doubly so because they are tasteful and do not overstay their welcome or overdue with sweetness. Spy x Family has taught me to love these slice-of-life segments, always giving us enough to get to know a bit more of each character.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!