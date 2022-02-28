Star Trek: Discovery S04E11 Promo: Burnham, Book & Tarka Trade Places

Do you know one of the best ways to get a feel on if big things are going to happen in an upcoming episode of your favorite series? Just check out how much they're previewing it. Are they dropping fewer clips or preview images than they usually do? Or are they only showing you visuals from just one storyline instead of all of the plot threads in-play? In the case of Paramount+'s Star Trek: Discovery S04E11 "Rosetta," it's definitely the former with only a trio of images to share this time around (as opposed to the 18 images for last week's episode). So the best advice we can give before heading into the preview images, overview, and promo for this week's chapter is to get ready to buckle up because we're reading "three images" as a sign of some jaw-dropping moments still to come. Because while Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and her select team are exploring the planet that the aliens responsible for the DMA once called home, Book (David Ajala) and Tarka (Shawn Doyle) are back aboard the Discovery for a very specific purpose…

Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 11 "Rosetta": While Captain Burnham leads an away mission to a planet that was once home to the aliens responsible for the DMA, Book and Tarka secretly infiltrate the U.S.S. Discovery. Written by Terri Hughes Burton and directed by Jeff Byrd.

In last week's edition of "The Ready Room," host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) is joined by Glenn Hetrick, Head of Makeup Effects, to discuss what it takes to add an all-new alien to "Star Trek" canon, including Oros in S04E10 "The Galactic Barrier." Plus, learn how aliens get updated for the 32nd century and get an exclusive look at the upcoming second season premiere of Star Trek: Picard:

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and recurring guest star Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout & Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth executive produce.