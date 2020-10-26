Star Trek: Discovery Season 3 Preview: A Reunited Crew Needs Answers

After a season opener that updated viewers on what Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Book's (David Ajala) deal was in the future, CBS All Access' Star Trek: Discovery shifted to Saru (Doug Jones), Tilly (Mary Wiseman), Culber (Wilson Cruz), Stamets (Anthony Rapp), Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh), Nhan (Rachael Ancheril), and more as they struggled to get a sense of where (and when) they were post-time jump. Then there was that Peaches-n-Herb moment near the end when the Discovery family was reunited (and it felt so good). Viewers will get more of that reunion vibe with the next episode "People of Earth," as you can see from the following preview images (that include new looks at newcomer Blu del Barrio as Adira). But now that the band's back together, it's time to get some answers. It's time to head to Earth to find out what happened to the Federation…

Now here's a look at the promo and overview for this week's episode "People of Earth":

Star Trek: Discovery season 3, episode 3 "People of Earth": Finally reunited, Burnham and the U.S.S. Discovery crew journey to Earth, eager to learn what happened to the Federation in their absence. Directed by Jonathan Frakes, and written by Bo Yeon Kim and Erika Lippoldt.

Here's a look back at that fourth season announcement news that Discovery fans had been hoping/waiting for, along with some surprising news about when work on the season kicks off:

Landing more than 930 years into the future, our heroes look to re-establish the legacy of Starfleet after "the galaxy took a hard left"- as you're about to see in the official trailer. Season three premieres Thursday, October 15, on CBS All Access- with new episodes of the 13-episode third season released weekly on Thursdays, exclusively to subscribers of the streaming service.

After following Commander Burnham into the wormhole in the second season finale, season three of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY finds the U.S.S. Discovery crew landing into an unknown future far from the home they once knew. Now living in a time filled with uncertainty, the U.S.S. Discovery crew, along with the help of some new friends, must work together to restore hope to the Federation.

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Michelle Yeoh as Philippa Georgiou., Adil Hussain (Aditya Sahil), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Ian Alexander (Gray). Produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment, Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, James Duff, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.