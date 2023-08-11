Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: babylon 5, bctv daily dispatch, billions, justified, king of the hill, star trek, strange new worlds, the fall of the house of usher, The West Wing, Timothy Olyphant

Star Trek, Justified, Babylon 5, Billions & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Timothy Olyphant & Star Trek, AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Showtime's Billions, Wonder Woman 3, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, FX's Justified: City Primeval, Babylon 5: The Road Home, Disney+'s Ahsoka, WGA/AMPTP, Netflix's The Fall of the House of Usher, King of the Hill & Johnny Hardwick, The West Wing & Rob Lowe, STARZ's Power Book IV: Force, BBC's Doctor Who, Emmy Awards, Hulu's Solar Opposites, Stephen King's The Dark Tower, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 11, 2023:

Justified: Timothy Olyphant on Losing Star Trek/Kirk to Chris Pine

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Intros Poésy's "Warrior Nun" Isabelle

Billions Season 7 Episode 1 Preview: Prince Isn't Waiting for 2028

Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Not In Development, TV Show Still Happening

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Showrunners on Season 3 Ambitions & More

Justified: City Primeval S01E06 Preview: From Bad to Worse for Raylan

Babylon 5: The Road Home Preview: Sheridan Revisits a Critical Moment

Ahsoka Tano Isn't Here to Discuss Her Past in New Disney+ Mini-Teaser

WGA, AMPTP Resuming Contract Negotiations on Friday: Union Confirms

The Fall of the House of Usher Begins This October (Key Art, Images)

King of the Hill Star, Voice Actor Johnny Hardwick Passes Away, Age 64

Rob Lowe Compares His "The West Wing" Run to "Abusive" Relationship

Power Book IV: Force Season 2 Trailer, New Gallery Images Released

Doctor Who Shares Doom's Day: Extraction Point Novel Preview, Details

Emmy Awards Move to January 2024: Confusing Awards Season Incoming?

Solar Opposites S04: The Wall Gets a Trailer; "Birth-A-Day" Revenge

The Dark Tower: "I Feel Really Good About Where We Are": Mike Flanagan

Barbie Breaks Bill Maher, Loki Gets Saucy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

