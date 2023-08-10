Posted in: Movies, TV, Warner Bros, Wonder Woman | Tagged:

Wonder Woman 3 Reportedly Not In Development, TV Show Still Happening

According to sources, Wonder Woman 3 is not actually in development despite star Gal Gadot's comments last week. The prequel show, Paradise Lost, is still in development.

If you thought the "will they/won't they" game for comic book movies was a thing of the past, it seems this is not the case. A little over a week ago, word came down that Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot had a meeting with Hames Gunn and Peter Safran, and she seemed to be teasing that Wonder Woman 3 was in development in some way. That was a sigh of relief for fans of the character, with many citing Gadot's Diana as one of the best parts of the previous DC universe, even if Wonder Woman 1984 was a mess. It was back in December that the project was initially canceled, with Gunn and Safran putting forth their vision for the next chapter of the DC Universe in January. Now, according to Variety and Collider, it seems that Wonder Woman 3 isn't actually in active development. Variety's sources said that "nothing was ever promised to Gadot regarding "Wonder Woman 3," nor was there any definitive discussion of Gadot's Wonder Woman continuing with the new DC Universe."

However, that doesn't mean we won't see more of Diana's corner of the DC Universe now that it looks like Wonder Woman 3 isn't quite happening. The prequel TV series, Paradise Lost, is reportedly still happening though we don't have any further details on it at this time. It was listed as part of Gods and Monsters, but there are many things from that list that we only have bare-bones information about. It's a little unclear where exactly Wonder Woman 3 falls into all of this. Did Gadot jump the gun a little bit on announcing the film? Will Gunn come out and clear things up on Twitter X sometime soon? We'll have to see. This year has not exactly gone well for DC with Shazam! Fury of the Gods underperforming, and The Flash being a five-alarm disaster. There are likely some pieces being shifted in the background that we don't know about, and perhaps Wonder Woman 3 is one of those pieces.

