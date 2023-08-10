Posted in: FX, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: barbie, bctv daily dispatch, Bill Maher, doctor who, loki, star trek: prodigy, the continental, The Wheel of Time

Barbie Breaks Bill Maher, Loki Gets Saucy & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Star Trek: Prodigy, Loki, The Wheel of Time, The Continental, Barbie & Bill Maher, Doctor Who, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, SAG-AFTRA/AMPTP, Disney+/Hulu, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Prodigy, Disney+'s Loki, Amazon's The Wheel of Time, HBO's The Franchise, Peacock's The Continental, Paramount+'s Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Barbie/Bill Maher, Hulu's Only Murders In The Building, BBC's Doctor Who, and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Thursday, August 10, 2023:

Rick and Morty: Adult Swim Posts Top Horrifying Moments (And So Do We)

Always Sunny S14 Bloopers: Pizza Man, Thunder Gun, Laser Tag & More

SAG-AFTRA: Interim Agreements "Opposite of Waivers," "Undermine" AMPTP

Disney+, Hulu Ad-Free Price Hikes; Bob Iger "Committed" to Strike End

Star Trek: Prodigy S02 Prod Update: E01-E10 "Finished/Locked" & More

Loki Season 2 Getting Saucy This Month with McDonald's New Meal Deal

The Wheel of Time Season 2 BTS Video: How Those Trollocs Came To Life

The Franchise: HBO Orders BTS Superhero Franchise Comedy to Series

The Continental: "John Wick" Prequel Series Gets Trailer, New Images

Lawmen: Bass Reeves Teaser Offers Look at Sheridan, Oyelowo Series

Barbie "Manifesto" Nothing More Than Bill Maher Yelling at Pink Cloud

Only Murders In The Building S03 E01/E02: No More No-No's For Bobo

Doctor Who "Rose": RTD Novel Gets Deluxe Edition Release This November

