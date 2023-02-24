Star Trek: Picard: Ed Speleers on Jack's Backstory, Trek Binge & More Star Trek: Picard star Ed Speleers on Jack's backstory, working with Gates McFadden & Sir Patrick Stewart, "Trek" binging, his future & more.

It's hard to believe that actors who get cast in a Star Trek series weren't fans, given its nearly 60-year history. But once they're in the family, they come away embracing its legacy. Among them is Ed Speleers, who plays Jack Crusher. If that name sounds familiar, it has deep origins within the franchise's first live-action spinoff in Star Trek: The Next Generation. The You star spoke with Variety about getting a crash course on what producers told him to binge on before filming Picard's third and final season. The following contains major spoilers for the series' second episode of the season "Disengage."

How Speleer's Jack's Origins Go Back to Star Trek: The Next Generation

When asked about going through binging on the Trek franchise, "I did start to understand it," Speleers said. "It filled me with some trepidation because 'Trek' fans are so dedicated and passionate to the universe that they love that I feel that there'll be some questions about him having a son. It prepared me for trying to flesh out this character and ingrain him into the world that we were creating." As far as the perhaps not-so-big reveal he's the child of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden) and what he takes from both of them, "I think with Beverly, she is a very strong-willed woman who, in order to protect her son, took him away from everything that she knew. Her qualities of sensitivity, of wanting to help or better understand people, filter into Jack's way of being," he explained. "He gets a real forthright energy from his old man. I know that people look at Jack thinking that he's not necessarily in the Picard mold — maybe he's more roguish. I think he is, but he still has this underpinned characteristic that I think he shares with Picard — to always be fearless and do the best you possibly can for the benefit of others."

"Jack" was the name of Beverly's late husband and Jean-Luc's best friend serving together before his tragic passing. He was also the father of Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton). When it comes to what characteristics of Jean-Luc and Beverly, Speleers took, "It was something that was discussed. I definitely looked at it. There are some things that happen later on in the season that I did want to explore that were akin to what was happening with Picard's character," he said. "But I talked about this with Terry quite a lot. I felt that there was a chance to make him his own. And even if he is more full of bravado, there are nods to how they are similar. Mannerisms might have crept into it here and there, but I didn't actively go out of my way. Also, Jack wasn't brought up by his father, so I felt I could step away from Picard."

As far as meeting Stewart and Gates the first day on set, "Patrick took me for a lovely lunch down in Beverly Hills, and we talked about all things Yorkshire, all things football, and all things drama and life," Speleers said. "I had a great first encounter with Gates; we talked all things theater. Both of them have a huge passion for theater, which I think spills through into their work. They don't just want to turn up; they want to know exactly what the scene is about. They are great scene partners, and I felt very supported by both of them." For more, including what it was like sharing scenes with them, the age difference between Jack and the actor, his possible franchise future, and Netflix's You, you can check out the whole interview here. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.