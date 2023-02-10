Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Cast, Wil Wheaton Discuss TNG Return & More Wil Wheaton spoke with the Star Trek: Picard Season 3 cast & creative team about "The Next Generation" cast's return and a lot more.

We are now down to less than a week until the third & final season of Paramount+'s Sir Patrick Stewart-starring Star Trek: Picard brings back "The Next Generation" cast for what looks to be an epic series-ending (or is it?) adventure. So it's only fitting that The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton would have a chance to check in with the iconic cast, showrunner & EP Terry Matalas, and others about what viewers can expect, what it means to have the TNG cast back in a major way, and what this all means for the "Star Trek" universe's future moving forward. Following that, we have a look back at the classic sci-fi series to celebrate its lasting legacy.

So for a look ahead at what's to come as well as the road we took to get here, check out the following featurettes for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 (followed by a look back at previous previews):

Paramount+'s Star Trek: Picard features Stewart reprising his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The Next Generation, and follows this iconic character into the next chapter of his life. LeVar Burton, Michael Dorn, Jonathan Frakes, Gates McFadden, Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner (as Lore), Jeri Ryan, and Michelle Hurd star alongside Stewart in the third and final season of the hit streaming series.

In addition, Amanda Plummer (The Fisher King, Pulp Fiction) has joined the cast in a recurring role as Vadic, the mysterious alien captain of the Shrike, a warship that has set its sights on Picard and his old crewmates from his days on the Enterprise. In addition, Mica Burton (Critical Role, Vampire: The Masquerade: L.A. by Night) plays Ensign Alandra La Forge, Geordi La Forge's (Burton) youngest daughter, who works alongside her father. Ashlei Sharpe Chestnut (Cruel Summer) is on board as Ensign Sidney La Forge, the eldest daughter of Geordi La Forge and helmsman of the U.S.S. Titan. Todd Stashwick (12 Monkeys) has been cast in the role of U.S.S. Titan Captain Liam Shaw.

Looking Ahead to Star Trek: Picard Season 3

Thanks to The Ready Room host Wil Wheaton (Star Trek: The Next Generation, The Big Bang Theory), we have a preview clip from next month's return episode. And it does an excellent job of setting up the season as Jen-Luc receives a mysterious encrypted transmission. But more than the message, the bigger mystery is why it's coming through a 20-year-old-plus Enterprise-D communicator. So check out the clip below (beginning around the 28:45 mark), and then get caught up on the previously-released previews that hit over the past few months (with the series returning on February 16th):

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. For the third season, Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski, and Dylan Massin serve as executive producers. Terry Matalas serves as the showrunner for season three, which premieres on Thursday, February 16, 2023, on Paramount+.