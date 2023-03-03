Star Trek: Picard Star Ed Speleers on Meeting Crusher Bro, Wil Wheaton Star Trek: Picard star Ed Speleers (Jack Crusher) discusses meeting his "space brother" Wil Wheaton (Wesley Crusher) and poking his brain.

So the biggest bombshell to date early in Star Trek: Picard season three is that Ed Speleers' Jack Crusher is the secret child of Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Dr. Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). Then again, one could have probably guessed that within the first few minutes of the season premiere after seeing his name on the SS Eleos XII. Named after Beverly's late husband, Jack was the best friend of Jean-Luc as the chief medical officer, and the captain of the U.S.S. Enterprise-D developed an on-and-off again relationship throughout The Next Generation run. More details are revealed in the latest episode, "Seventeen Seconds." Speleers spoke with Cinemablend about meeting actor Wil Wheaton, who played Wesley Crusher, Beverly's son who served with her on TNG but became a traveler ending his tenure in Starfleet.

Star Trek: When Jack Met Wesley

"[Wil]'s pretty happy about the situation…we had a very good chat," Speleers said. "That guy knows Star Trek inside out, back to front. He is Mr. Star Trek in a way, isn't he? What a lovely, lovely human." Wheaton currently hosts the Star Trek aftershow The Ready Room on YouTube for Paramount+. Speleers appeared following Picard's second season three episode, "Disengage." Wheaton made a cameo in the season two finale, "Farewell," as Wesley offered an opportunity for Kore Soong (Isa Briones) to become a traveler herself. Sadly, the host and actor said the appearance was just a one-off, and he won't join his TNG castmates for the final curtain call.

Whether that remains the case, we'll have to see if he's pulling an Andrew Garfield misdirection. "We joked about the idea of the two of them having a scene together one day, which could be pretty fun," Speleers said. As far as the possibility goes for Jack and Wesley ever crossing paths, we know Wesley probably has some control over where he goes aside from his "title" and his cameo at Riker's (Jonathan Frakes) and Troi's (Marina Sirtis) wedding during the events of 2002's Nemesis. Star Trek: Picard streams Thursdays on Paramount+.