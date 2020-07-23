Star Trek: Prodigy: Nickelodeon Animated Series Set to Launch in 2021

While CBS All Access will be celebrating its first adventure into comedy and adult animation with Star Trek: Lower Decks at Comic-Con@Home on Thursday, Nickelodeon didn't want you to forget about their upcoming kids-oriented CG-animated series. Set to premiere in 2021, the series now has an official name: Star Trek: Prodigy. Deadline Hollywood revealed the name exclusively, as well as a look at the show's logo:

Stemming from Trollhunters scribes Kevin and Dan Hageman as well as Ramsey Naito, Nick's Animation Production and Development EVP, the series is set to follow a group of rebellious teens who commandeer an old Starfleet ship and head off into the universe for adventure and more. Star Trek: Prodigy comes from CBS' Eye Animation Productions, CBS Television Studios' new animation arm, plus Secret Hideout; and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman and Heather Kadin will serve as executive producers, as will Katie Krentz, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and the Hageman siblings, with Aaron Baiers as a co-executive producer.

Thursday's Star Trek panel at Comic-Con@Home kicks off with a chat with Trekverse EPs Kurtzman and Kadin of Secret Hideout (maybe some more Strange New Worlds news?). But if that alone wasn't enough to get your excited, check out the teaser for what awaits below (following a look at a breakdown of the sessions):

"Star Trek: Discovery": Fans will be treated to a table read of Season 2 finale "Such Sweet Sorrow, Part 2," with Sonequa Martin-Green's Commander Michael Burnham there along with Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L'Rell), and Tig Notaro (Commander Jett Reno). Alan Van Sprang (Captain Leland), Jayne Brook (Admiral Katrina Cornwall), Emily Coutts (Lt. Detmer), Oyin Oladejo (Lt. J.G. Owosekun), Patrick Kwok-Choon (Lt. Rhys), Ronnie Rowe Jr. (Lt. J.G. Bryce), and Sara Mitich (Lt. Nilsson) will also take part. Joining them for the fun are Star Trek: Strange New Worlds stars Rebecca Romijn (Number One), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), and Ethan Peck (Spock), set to be joined by Discovery EP and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise and EP Olatunde Osunsanmi, who directed the two-part season finale.

"Star Trek: Lower Decks": Series showrunner Mike McMahan will be on hand to take viewers on a behind-the-scenes tour of the U.S.S Cerritos. Joining him are Tawny Newsome as Ensign Beckett Mariner, Jack Quaid as Ensign Brad Boimler, Noël Wells as Ensign Tendi, Eugene Cordero as Ensign Rutherford, Dawnn Lewis as Captain Carol Freeman, Jerry O'Connell as Commander Jack Ransom, Fred Tatasciore as Lieutenant Shaxs, and Gillian Vigman as Doctor T'Ana.

"Star Trek: Picard": With a second season set for 2021, Patrick Stewart will be joined by castmates Alison Pill (Dr. Agnes Jurati), Isa Briones (Dahj/Soji), Evan Evagora (Elnor), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), and Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal Rios) for a panel discussion. Joining them for some fun and fan questions are Brent Spiner (Data/Dr. Soong), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Jeri Ryan (Seven of Nine), and Jonathan Frakes (William Riker).