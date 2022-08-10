Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Earns Franchise Top Honor on Paramount+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds continues to break major ground, now officially holding the title as the most-watched original franchise series debut on Paramount+ over its first 90 days. And since the series debut on Paramount+ UK, it's emerged as one of the top two most-watched original series on the platform.

"'Star Trek' fans all over the world embraced this incredible new 'Star Trek' journey," said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer of Paramount Streaming in the release. "We are thrilled that the 'Star Trek' universe continues to be one of the most-watched franchises on the service." "Over the past six years, Alex Kurtzman and his amazing team have brilliantly created and carefully curated a new 'Star Trek' universe for Paramount+ with five complementary series – each different in tone, style, story, and in some cases target audience," said George Cheeks, president, and chief executive officer at CBS. "Each series is a success in its own right, and now the franchise's newest edition, 'Strange New Worlds', is earning critical acclaim and delivering notable performance achievements on the service, both domestically and internationally. We look forward to the franchise's continuing journey on Paramount+ here in the U.S. and globally, where in the case of 'Strange New Worlds', we're just getting started."

The series acts as a prequel to The Original Series with original U.S.S. Enterprise Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) at the helm originally introduced in TOS pilot The Cage. The episode also contained original first officer Una-Chin Riley, played by Rebecca Romijn in SNW. The Paramount+ series also contains a mix of TOS and original characters in Ethan Peck (Spock), Melissa Navia (Ortegas), Christina Chong (La'an), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Babs Olusanmokun (M'Benga), Jess Bush (Chapel), and Bruce Horak (Hemmer). Season two of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premieres in 2023.