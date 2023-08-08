Posted in: Events, Paramount+, Pop Culture, Star Trek, TV | Tagged: Anson Mount, Babs Olusanmokun, Celia Rose Gooding, Ethan Peck, Jess Bush, Melissa Navia, Rebecca Romijn, star trek, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Finale NYC Screening Details

Paramount+ released details on RSVPing for an advanced NYC screening of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds S02 finale at the 92nd Street Y.

Lucky New Yorkers will be the first before the rest of the world to experience the season two finale of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. The advance screening will be held at the 92nd Street Y Center for Culture & Arts on Wednesday, August 9th, at 7 p.m. at the Kaufmann Concert Hall. The season two finale, "Hegemony," comes off the series and franchise's first musical episode, "Subspace Rhapsody." The previous two episodes of the season were a blend of more zany comedy with the Lower Decks crossover episode "Those Old Scientists" followed by the more serious, darker, and more flashback driven "Under the Cloak of War."

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Event Details

The event comes courtesy of Paramount+ with free registration, and donations are encouraged. "Hegemony" sees the return of the Gorn, which cost the Enterprise dearly in their last encounter with the loss of their original chief engineer Hemmer (Bruce Horak) in the penultimate season one episode "All Those Who Wander." Not that the series hasn't been teasing the Federation's next encounter earlier this season, but making this worse in the season finale is their communications and transport capabilities are inoperable. Replacing Hemmer is the new addition in the Lanthanite, Pelia (Carol Kane). Her species is known for extreme longevity.

On the crew front, Pike (Anson Mount) and Batel (Melanie Scrofano) are trying to make their relationship as Starfleet captains despite the obstacles of duty to their respective ships. Pike's first officer Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) gained a renewed sense of purpose since outing herself as an Illyrian forcing the Federation to confront their prejudice. Security chief La'an Noonien Singh (Christina Chong) accepted that despite her lineage to the tyrant Khan, she's still in control of her fate, not to mention battling her feelings for James Kirk (Paul Wesley), who she fell in love with from an alternate timeline.

Spock (Ethan Peck) has struggled to gain acceptance as a human Vulcan, particularly among Vulcans. While he agreed to a mutual separation from T'Pring (Gia Snadhu), he developed feelings for Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). As the two try to pursue a relationship, she finally gains acceptance to a Fellowship of Archaeological Medicine to serve on Vulcan. Uhura (Celia Rose Gooding) has been coping with the loss of her friend Hemmer, who took her under his wing. The season finale premieres Thursday on Paramount+. New York Star Trek fans can register here, and the location is at 1395 Lexington Ave in NYC.

