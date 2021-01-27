Star Trek: Voyager – Kate Mulgrew Receives, Endorses COVID Vaccine

Star Trek has been an ongoing beacon for change for almost 60 years pushing the boundaries between philosophical, moralistic, and scientific issues. Even as far as the franchise and science both inspired one another to improve humanity, there's been significant pushback against scientific advances with conspiracies flourishing online. One Starfleet captain is stepping up in Kate Mulgrew, who played Kathryn Janeway for seven seasons on Star Trek: Voyager. The actress took to social media to document her own vaccination of COVID-19 at a New York facility posting on Twitter. "Got my Covid-19 vaccine in the wee hours of Monday morning!" she wrote. "Consider this an order from your Captain – continue to mask up & register to receive your vaccine ASAP. Here in the US, check the website for your individual state of residence (NY for me!) for when you can sign up. We will beat this, but only if we all work together. Stay safe, my friends, and trust in science!"

Voyager, which ran from 1995-2001, was the final Star Trek series to bookend the modern timeline from The Original Series. Subsequent series Enterprise was a prequel and Discovery also started as one before the third season took it to the distant future in the 32nd century. Picard takes place decades after the final The Next Generation film Nemesis (2002). Mulgrew will reprise her role as Janeway for the upcoming animated series, Prodigy, which is the third of its kind after Star Trek: The Animated Series and Lower Decks. ViacomCBS created a franchise renaissance on its streamer CBS All Access with Discovery, Picard, Lower Decks, and the upcoming live-action series Strange New Worlds. The new show acts as a direct spinoff of Discovery with Anson Mount returning as Captain Christopher Pike in a pre-Kirk era U.S.S. Enterprise.

Star Trek: Prodigy will be the first franchise series in the current era to branch off to another network, but still in the same family making its debut on Nickelodeon in 2021. Voyager is available to stream on CBS All Access.

