Star Wars: Samuel L. Jackson Ready for Mace Windu Live-Action Series

Samuel L. Jackson has accomplished a lot in his career, but he still has his sights set on a stand-alone Mace Windu/Star Wars Disney+ series.

Samuel L. Jackson seldom has regrets having experienced a type of acting career most would be envious. On top of his already impressive over 200+ titles to his name, he's also had a major part in director Quentin Tarantino's success and enjoyed the benefits of Disney's two biggest IPs, Star Wars and Marvel. While he's still active as former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury with 2023's limited series Secret Invasion for Disney+, there's one loose end in his Star Wars character Mace Windu. Jackson appeared in all three prequel films in the franchise with 1999's The Phantom Menace, 2002's Attack of the Clones, and 2005's Revenge of the Sith, where his character met ominous, presumably grisly fate at the hands of Emperor Palpatine/Darth Sidious (Ian McDiarmid). While we never officially got a body, fans have asked Jackson about his fate; the actor held hope with Disney's purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012 and coincidentally, also purchasing the franchise's studio 20th Century Fox in 2019. As part of Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace's 25th anniversary, Jackson spoke to Empire about telling more of Mace's story one way or another, perhaps in a Disney+ live-action series like his co-star Ewan McGregor was for Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Can We Give Samuel L. Jackson a Standalone Mace Windu Star Wars Series Already?!

"HE'S NOT DEAD!!!" the Argyle star declared before adding, "EVERYTHING YES!!" for a TV spinoff pitch. During the sequence in Revenge, not long after it's revealed he's the true Dark Lord of the Sith pulling the strings from behind the scenes, Mace is betrayed by Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) after he pleaded Palpatine face a trial as Mace and Palpatine were in mid-battle and the latter was losing. As Mace said he was too powerful and dangerous to be left alive, Anakin made the fateful decision to choose his friend over his peer by cutting off his lightsaber arm. Seizing his opportunity, Palpatine blasted his lightning and threw Mace out the window of the high rise in Coruscant. Not that gravity ever stopped a Jedi, right? Right?!

The funny about reviving the character for real instead of just the 2019 vocal cameo he had in The Rise of Skywalker is that it could be a good enough story that wouldn't require Mace to be alive, but it opens more possibilities if he was. Obi-Wan Kenobi died in 1977's A New Hope but ended up having a series because Disney felt the need to help bridge between that and Revenge. Not to say, he couldn't have force ghost adventures as Yoda (Frank Oz) did in 2017's The Last Jedi and Qui-Gon Jinn (Liam Neeson) in Obi-Wan.

In all seriousness, Mace could have a prequel adventure before the events of TPM since Disney loves de-aging CG. I can also see him be a cyborg Jedi given how much cybernetics is integrated into the lore. The question ultimately becomes, "What purpose could he serve that a character like Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) isn't already fulfilling?" I can see Jackson guest-starring, but we need something with substance. The niche has been filled with The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, the upcoming Skeleton Crew, and The Acolyte. We're also going to see Daisy Ridley's return to the franchise as Rey in a future Star Wars film. Perhaps Jackson's Mace could return there? Until then, I guess it's wishful thinking, but we'll always have The Clone Wars and comic books for more Mace adventures until then.

