Star Wars: The Bad Batch Poster: Clone Force 99, Up Close & Personal

"May the 4th" will be with "Star Wars" fans in a big way this year, with Lucasfilm and Disney+ rolling out Star Wars: The Bad Batch– the upcoming animated spinoff rising from the ashes of their beloved Star Wars: The Clone Wars. The last time we checked in, it was for a look at the official trailer as well as the first official poster for the series. But this time around, the poster route goes a bit more personal- introducing viewers to our main players. Of course, with that comes the looming reminder that The Emperor and the Empire are an all-consuming threat. Here's a look at the newest key art- enjoy:

Here's a look at the new official trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch– with the series set to premiere on Tuesday, May 4, with a special 70-minute opener, with following episodes premiering on Fridays starting May 7:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Star Wars: The Bad Batch | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BsOmYpP4UDU)

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch — a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sizzle | The Bad Batch | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YB9DIxdB198)

For Agnes Chu, senior vice president, Content, Disney+, the upcoming series is just the next chapter in the streamer's commitment to an animated SW universe moving forward. "Giving new and existing fans the final chapter of Star Wars: The Clone Wars has been our honor at Disney+, and we are overjoyed by the global response to this landmark series," explained Chu. "While The Clone Wars may have come to its conclusion, our partnership with the groundbreaking storytellers and artists at Lucasfilm Animation is only beginning. We are thrilled to bring Dave Filoni's vision to life through the next adventures of the Bad Batch."

Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance), and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) executive produce. Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) will co-executive produce with Josh Rimes (Star Wars Resistance) producing. Rau is also serving as supervising director, with Corbett as head writer.