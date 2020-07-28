Stargirl Preview: The JSA Could Use a "Shining Knight" Right About Now

With only this week's episode to go before The CW's Stargirl launches into its two-part season finale (renewals rule!), Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) are in it pretty deep – though not as "deep" as Jake Austin Walker's Henry King, Jr. What? Too soon? Brainwave's (Christopher James Baker) awake and moving forward with Project: New America- and getting ready to use the knowledge of Courtney's cosmic staff-wielding alter ego to his advantage. Looks like what the JSA could use is a "Shining Knight" (aka Justin aka Mark Ashworth) in their hour of need- and it looks like that's exactly what they'll be getting based on the following preview images and promo:

Stargirl season 1, episode 11 "Shining Knight": A BLAST FROM THE PAST — Courtney's (Brec Bassinger) life gets turned upside down when someone from her past arrives in Blue Valley. Meanwhile, Pat (Luke Wilson) uncovers new information about the ISA's plan and Jordan (Neil Jackson) makes a surprising discovery at work. Jennifer Phang directed the episode written by Geoff Johns. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington, Cameron Gellman, Trae Romano, Meg DeLacy, and Christopher James Baker also star.

A Look at Who's Who in Stargirl Season One

Courtney aka Stargirl (Brec Bassinger) and Pat Dugan aka S.T.R.I.P.E. (Luke Wilson) will need to form their own JSA for what lies ahead, and a new generation of hero will answer the call: Anjelika Washington's Beth Chapel aka Doctor Mid-Nite, Yvette Monreal's Yolanda Montez aka Wildcat, and Cameron Gellman's Rick Tyler aka Hourman. The Injustice Society ranks include Henry King aka Brainwave (Christopher James Baker), Jordan Mahkent aka Icicle (Neil Jackson), Paula Brooks aka Tigress (Joy Osmanski); Lawrence "Crusher" Crock aka Sportsmaster (Neil Hopkins); and Dr. Ito aka Dragon King (Nelson Lee).

The live-action series also stars Amy Smart (Barbara Whitmore), Joel McHale (Sylvester Pemberton aka Starman), Lou Ferrigno Jr. (Rex Tyler aka Hourman), Brian Stapf (Ted Grant aka Wildcat). Joining them this season: Henry Thomas (Dr. Charles McNider aka Dr. Mid-Nite), Meg DeLacy (Cindy aka Dragon King's daughter), and Trae Romano (Courtney's step-brother). Jake Austin Walker (Rectify), Hina Khan (Hit The Floor), and newcomer Hunter Sansone are also on board. Johns executive produces with Melissa Carter (Queen Sugar), who serves as co-showrunner, as well as Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter. Based on the characters from DC created by Johns, Stargirl is produced by Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.