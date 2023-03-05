Stephen Amell Honors Team Flash, Shares Grant Gustin Flashback Moment With The CW's The Flash wrapping up filming for the last time, Arrow star Stephen Amell took to social media to congratulate the team.

With nine episodes to go on the ninth & final season of The CW's Grant Gustin, Candice Patton & Danielle Panabaker-starring The Flash, there's still more than enough of the Scarlet Speedster & Team Flash to come before any final goodbyes. But with that said, this weekend did bring a bittersweet milestone to the Arrowverse. That's because the long-running series has officially wrapped filming for the final team, with folks from the show and friends of the Arrowverse checking in via social media to offer their love, support & congratulations on a nearly 10-year run. Earlier today, we checked in with John Wesley Shipp, and now it's time to pass along what Stephen Amell had to share about the occasion. With a tweet that included an image of Amell (in Arrow/Oliver Queen mode) giving Gustin a hug on the set from around the Arrow Season 7 and The Flash Season 5 time period (we think), Amell wrote, "9 solid years. Well done, Team Flash!!"

Here's a look at Amell's tweet, followed by a look at what's still to come this season of The CW's The Flash:

The Flash S09E05 & S09E06 Images, Overviews & More!

The Flash Season 9 Episode 5 "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 2": THE ERA OF THE RED DEATH – As the Red Death wreaks havoc on Central City, Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) come up with a plan and turn to Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) for help. Barry is faced with what he thinks was his greatest mistake and the Red Death's greatest success. Khione (Danielle Panabaker) wants to help Team Flash, but Barry can't risk losing her. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) gives Barry a very much-needed pep talk. Rachel Talalay directed the episode with story by Jonathan Butler and teleplay by Dan Fisk. Now, here's a look at the preview images & trailer released for the season's fifth episode:

The Flash Season 9 Episode 6 "The Good, The Bad and The Lucky": LUCK BE A LADY – As Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) prepare for their new life, luck changes for those in Central City. Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) takes on a case with Allegra's (Kayla Compton) help, involving a string of unfortunate – and highly unexpected – events. Meanwhile, Chester (Brandon McKnight) and Team Flash work with Khione (Danielle Panabaker) to figure out her abilities. Chad Lowe directed the episode, written by Thomas Pound & Jess Carson.

After defeating the Reverse Flash once and for all, the 13-episode Season 9 picks up one week later following their epic battle, and Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) are reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. But when a deadly group of Rogues descends on Central City led by a powerful new threat, The Flash and his team – Caitlin Snow (Panabaker), Meta-Empath Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), the light-powered meta Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton), brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), and reformed cryogenics thief Mark Blaine (Jon Cor) – must once again defy impossible odds to save the day. But as The Rogues are defeated, a deadly new adversary rises to challenge Barry Allen's heroic legacy. And in their greatest battle yet, Barry & Team Flash will be pushed to their limits to save Central City one last time.

Joining the cast for the show's final run are Javicia Leslie (Ryan Wilder/Batwoman), Nicole Maines (Nia Nal/Dreamer), Keiynan Lonsdale (Wally West/Kid Flash), David Ramsey (John Diggle/Spartan), Sendhil Ramamurthy (Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork), Stephen Amell (Oliver Queen/Green Arrow), Rick Cosnett (CCPD Det. Eddie Thawne), Matt Letscher (Eobard Thawne(s)/Reverse-Flash), Jessica Parker Kennedy (Nora West-Allen/XS), John Wesley Shipp (Jay Garrick/The Flash), and Teddy Sears (Hunter Zolomon/Zoom).