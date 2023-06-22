Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho, forbidden door, recaps, Sting, wrestling

Sting and Chris Jericho to Face Off in Trios Match at Forbidden Door

Sting vs. Chris Jericho Trios match announced for Forbidden Door PPV! 😱 A betrayal against WWE?! An AEW scheme to cheese off The Chadster! 😡

Welcome back to The Chadster's latest report, where today we're gonna talk about something that truly cheeses The Chadster off. 😡 Auughh man! So unfair! In case you haven't heard the news, AEW Dynamite recently had a confrontation between Sting and Chris Jericho, which led to the announcement of their long-awaited first-ever match at the Forbidden Door PPV. What's so wrong with this, you ask? Well, buckle up, because The Chadster is here to break it down for you. 🙄

During a recent episode of AEW Dynamite, a Trios Tag Match took place between "The Ocho" Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki and Action Andretti, Darius Martin, & AR Fox. It was an action-packed match with lots of high-flying moves and incredible athleticism. However, what caught The Chadster's attention was the post-match interview with Renee Paquette. After a heated exchange between Sting, Darby Allin, and Chris Jericho, it was revealed that the latter two will now face each other at the Forbidden Door PPV in a Trios match, with Jericho, Guevara, and Suzuki taking on Sting, Allin, and a parter to be named on AEW Collision this Saturday. 😲

There's a whole lot wrong with this scenario, but let's start with the fact that both Jericho and Sting literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back when they joined AEW! 🤬 Then, there's the disrespect of Sting, who rightfully should have retired in WWE, instead having his last run in AEW. There's also the fact that this match draws on decades-old history from WCW, which is legally owned by WWE, so this is basically copyright infringement! And to top it all off, there's the blatant manipulation of tricking fans into tuning into Collision to find out who the third man will be. 😓 The Chadster can't believe that they would pull such a dirty trick. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙅‍♂️

The Chadster tried to discuss this situation with his wife, Keighleyanne, in hopes that she would see how unfair this match really is. Instead, she had the audacity to say, "Chad, I think it's kind of nice that Sting and Chris Jericho will finally face each other after all these years." 😳 The Chadster couldn't believe what he was hearing! It felt like the worst betrayal of all time! Keighleyanne wasn't listening to reason, and The Chadster just couldn't understand why she didn't side with him on this matter! As The Chadster continued to argue, Keighleyanne went back to texting that guy Gary, further reminding The Chadster of the slow decay of their marriage – which The Chadster still blames on Tony Khan, by the way. 😠

In conclusion, The Chadster cannot stand the idea of Sting and Chris Jericho finally facing each other at the Forbidden Door PPV. From stabbing Vince McMahon in the back to disrespecting Sting's legacy, this match is the epitome of what is wrong with AEW! 😡 The Chadster can't help but wonder if fellow unbiased journalists like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger are just as cheesed off as The Chadster is. 🤔 Anyway, until next time, don't forget to look out for more unbiased journalism from your truly! 💁‍♂️

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!