Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Stranger Things 5, Pop-Tarts Bowl, AEW & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW World's End, Pop-Tarts Bowl, Stranger Things 5, High Potential, The Rookie, Will Trent, and more!

Article Summary Stranger Things 5 buzz with Will’s coming-out arc and personal insights from Caleb McLaughlin

AEW World’s End delivers tag team drama as FTR and Babes of Wrath defend their belts in thrilling matches

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl gets wild with BYU victory, edible mascots, and iconic Team Sprinkles moments

Spotlight on top TV dramas: High Potential, The Rookie, Will Trent, a Starfleet Academy preview, and much more in today's BCTV Daily Dispatch

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: AEW World's End, 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl, Stranger Things 5, Svengoolie, The Beauty, Starfleet Academy, The Pitt, High Potential, The Rookie, Will Trent, Happy Days/Robin Williams, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, December 28th, 2025:

AEW World's End: FTR, Babes of Wrath Retain Respective Tag Belts

AEW World's End: Okada and Moxley Advance to Tournament Final

SNL 51: Johnson, Grande Sing for Their Sketch in Rare Read-Thru Video

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: BYU Wins; Team Sprinkles Gets Sacrificed (Kinda)

Stranger Things 5: The Only Problem with Will's Coming-Out Moment? You

AEW World's End Preview: Your Guide to AEW's Final PPV of 2025

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Check Out Our Edible Mascots Taking The Field

WWE SmackDown Review: What Title Changed Hands Last Night?

Svengoolie Returns to MeTV TONIGHT: "The Creation of the Humanoids"

The Beauty Key Art Banner Poster: The Glow-Up Starts (And Ends) Here

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy: Chancellor Ake Welcomes the New Class

The Pitt Stars Wyle, LaNasa & More Discuss New Faces, Season 2 Drama

High Potential, The Rookie, Will Trent: TV's Best Drama Series Lineup?

Stranger Things 5: Caleb McLaughlin on Lucas/Max, Sadie Sink & More

Happy Days: Robin Williams a "Mount Vesuvius" of Imagination: Winkler

"Avatar" Anger, Stranger Things 5 & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Pop-Tarts Bowl Rewind: A Look Back at Last Year's Big Toaster Dive

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Your Guide to The Game & Ultimate Sacrifice

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!