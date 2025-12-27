Posted in: ABC, Current News, NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl: Check Out Our Edible Mascots Taking The Field

Here's a look at Team Sprinkles and Team Swirls making their way onto the field to help kick off today's 2025 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

With Pop-Tarts and ABC's Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 officially underway, we're going to know in a few hours whether or not Georgia Tech or BYU walks away with the big win. We're also going to learn who is going to make the ultimate sacrifice – a member of Team Sprinkles (Protein Slammin' Strawberry, Frosted Cherry, and Frosted Cookies & Crème) or Team Swirls (Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Frosted Wild Berry, and Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae). Now, we have a look at the six Edible Mascots taking to the field… with only five of them leaving.

Here's a look at the six Edible Mascots making their way onto the field, with the knowledge that one of them won't be going home (except in the stomachs of a lot of college football players and coaches):

Fresh out of the box and ready to cook! Meet our Edible Mascots! pic.twitter.com/JP3bodDURo — Pop-Tarts Bowl (@PopTartsBowl) December 27, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Team Sprinkles Edible Mascots Roster

Team Sprinkles brings three all-new Edible Mascots to the field:

Protein Slammin' Strawberry: Leading Team Sprinkles, this ripped powerhouse mascot with muscles to match its mighty protein-boosted flavor is ready to flex its way to victory.

Frosted Cherry: Iconic for its pink frosting and bold red sprinkles, this long-time classic flavor is ready to make its game day debut.

Frosted Cookies & Crème: This Pop-Tarts Bowl newcomer is ready to make a flavorful impression with its striking contrast of speckled frosting.

Team Swirls Edible Mascots Roster

Team Swirls combines a veteran edge with fresh talent:

Frosted Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough: Returning to shelves after a three-year hiatus and making its mascot debut as the head of Team Swirls, this fan-favorite rookie is ready to lead its teammates all the way to Mouth Heaven.

Frosted Wild Berry: Bringing its instantly recognizable vibrant purple frosting and teal swirl to the field, the returning mascot is vying for a second shot at being devoured.

Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae: Adding a touch of flair to Team Swirls, the mascot veteran is adorned in its signature fudge icing swirl.

The Road to Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: What Else You Need to Know…

We got the "when and where" taken care of. We've taken care of the teams. With that, Georgia Tech Head Coach Brent Key and BYU Head Coach Kalani Sitake enjoyed the first ceremonial Pop-Tart from the big trophy (yes, the one with the active toaster built into it). Here's a look at Coaches Sitake and Key during the first Official Pop-Tarts Toast of Bowl Season, followed by a look at their respective media days regarding their Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 selection and more:

Here's a look back at the official selection video that went live early in December for this year's Pop-Tarts Bowl:

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025: TV & Radio Broadcasting Teams

Here's a look at who will be part of the announcing team for the television broadcast and radio commentary:

Television Broadcast Team: Mark Jones, Roddy Jones, and Quint Kessenich

Radio Commentary Team: Sean Kelley, Rene Ingoglia, and Mike Peasley

Here's a look at the announcement post that went live on social media earlier today regarding the broadcasting team:

Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 Presents… Mascot Cam!

This year, fans are getting what they want: the brand's first-ever Mascot Cam, a live, social-first companion to the Pop-Tarts Bowl broadcast on ABC, aiming to be one wild experience. This livestream will give at-home fans a front-row seat to all of the sideline happenings. From epic entrances to the biggest sacrifice ever and everything in between, fans can watch all the hilarious and over-the-top antics unfold – in real time! Tune into the TikTok channel on December 27 to catch every can't-miss moment alongside the game broadcast.

That's Right! We've Got Live Fan Voting Happening DURING the Game!

While the Pop-Tarts Bowl doesn't determine the college football national champion, it is making it easier for fans to choose which Edible Mascot team will be making the one-way trip into that big toaster with live fan voting during the game.

Fans in the stadium and at home can cast their vote by texting "SPRINKLES" to vote for Team Sprinkles, or "SWIRLS" to vote for Team Swirls to 21523. Voting begins at 3:30 p.m. ET on December 27 and will culminate in the biggest sacrifice ever at the end of the game. Will it be Team Sprinkles or Team Swirls?

Fine Print: Open to participating US carriers. Message and data rates may apply. Limit one vote. SMS vote terms are available here. Text STOP to cancel, text HELP for help.

