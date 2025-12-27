Posted in: ABC, NCAA, Nerd Food, Pop Culture, Sports, TV | Tagged: pop-tarts, pop-tarts bowl

Pop-Tarts Bowl Rewind: A Look Back at Last Year's Big Toaster Dive

Before ABC and Pop-Tarts' Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025 hits our screens, let's look back at last year's game and Frosted Cinnamon Roll's toaster dive.

With only hours to go until we learn whether Georgia Tech or BYU walks away with the win, and whether Team Sprinkles or Team Swirls will make the ultimate sacrifice, during ABC and Pop-Tarts' Pop-Tarts Bowl 2025, we wanted to take a moment and reflect on last year's big event. After a hard-fought, high-scoring game, the Iowa State Cyclones beat the Miami Hurricanes, 42-41, to claim the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl Toaster Trophy as champions… and that was when we got down to the serious business at hand. We knew that one of the game's three Edible Mascots – Frosted Hot Fudge Sundae, Frosted Wild Berry, or Frosted Cinnamon Roll – would be making the ultimate sacrifice for the good of the game. But which one? With Iowa State QB Rocco Becht named the MVP of the game, Becht was given the responsibility of choosing which of the three would be getting the "thumbs down" and a one-way trip into the toaster. It turned out that Frosted Cinnamon Roll returned from the Pop-Tarts' vault just long enough to "win" (???). Here's a look at the journey that Frosted Cinnamon Roll took as it readied to give of its flesh to the victors…

Don't forget that the Pop-Tarts Bowl is returning today at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. This year's game — the third under Pop-Tarts' title partnership — marks the 12th consecutive season the game will feature top programs from the Atlantic Coast and Big 12 Conferences. Now, here's the video that Pop-Tarts released last year – with a YouTube video from the Big 12 Conference waiting for you above.

Here's a look at last year's Edible Mascots introducing themselves to the world – before things took a dark turn with Strawberry Frosted rising from the dead!

