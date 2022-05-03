Stu Grayson Reportedly Amongst Latest AEW Contract Expirations

Stu Grayson, founding member of The Dark Order and (former?) tag team partner of Evil Uno, is reportedly done at AEW, according to wrestling dirt sheet rumors. Grayson was one of several wrestlers to be removed from AEW's online roster web page, along with Jack Evans, Marko Stunt, and Joey Janela. Though the departure of those three has been previously reported, Grayson's addition to the list comes as a shock for AEW fans who don't realize that AEW keeping wrestlers they don't need employed through the pandemic and later letting their contracts expire is practically the same thing as the nonstop waves of cost-cutting layoffs that have rocked WWE since the pandemic started, which The Chadster finds to be just so unfair and disrespectful to WWE and everything Vince McMahon has done for the wrestling business.

Even wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, who is extremely biased toward AEW and against The Chadster's beloved WWE, was forced to admit that sometimes wrestlers leave AEW as well.

"He was removed from the roster page and the story that I'm getting is that his contract expired, which is the same as Marko Stunt, Joey Janela, and Jack Evans, whose names were removed from the roster page because their contracts expired," Meltzer said on the Wrestling Observer Radio. "The only word going around was that they failed to come to terms to a new agreement. I don't know if that means that they're still talking or it was one of the decisions made not to renew him."

Maybe Grayson will join with WWE to get revenge on Tony Khan for not coming to terms on a contract renewal. That would fix Tony Khan but good and also all those AEW marks who are always saying mean things about the dozens of wrestlers fired by WWE on a regular basis, which makes The Chadster want to cry, and that's the bottom line 'cause Chad said so.