Succession Season 3: Logan Roy's About To Make Family A 4-Letter Word

When the second season of HBO's award-winning Succession wrapped, Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong) made a very public power play move against dear old dad Logan Roy (Brian Cox), leaving him and the Waystar Royco boardroom reeling from the unexpected ambush. But now that Kendall's taken his shot and "King Logan Roy" is wounded but not vanquished- what's next? That's what viewers will be trying to figure out when the third season returns later this year- but you don't have to wait that long for a small taste at what's to come. And let's just say that family is about to become a four-letter word…

With the series set to return to HBO this fall for a third season (sorry, no date set yet) of back-stabbing and double-dealing that you can only find in a truly "loving" family, here's a look at the official teaser for Jesse Armstrong's Succession:

HBO's Succession is executive produced by series creator & showrunner Armstrong, as well as Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, and Will Ferrell. Other cast members include returnees Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Peter Friedman, J. Smith Cameron, Dagmara Dominczyk, Justine Lupe, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Arian Moayed, Harriet Walter, and James Cromwell. They're joined this season by Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae, Adrien Brody, and Hope Davis.

