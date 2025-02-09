Posted in: Fox, NFL, Opinion, Sports, TV, TV | Tagged: Kansas City Chiefs, opinion, Philadelphia Eagles, super bowl lix, trump

Super Bowl LIX: Did Donald Trump's Blessing Curse Kansas City Chiefs?

Only hours after Donald Trump gave the Kansas City Chiefs his Super Bowl LIX blessing, the Chiefs got crushed. Did someone say "curse"?

Sooo… how about that Super Bowl LIX, huh? To say that it was a lopsided mess would be an understatement – as would saying that we're glad we didn't gamble on buying ad space in the fourth quarter. The Kansas City Chiefs had the taste slapped out of their mouths by the Philadelphia Eagles: 22-40 (and it wasn't even that close). Sports media will spend the next year picking apart every reason why the Chiefs self-destructed – reasons that are reasonable and reasons that are nothing more than steaming piles of nonsense. Since we know that way too many people are going to jump into the steaming piles of nonsense, we would like to get ahead of all of you who want to drag Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and singer/songwriter Taylor Swift into all of this, believing that their relationship had a negative effect on the team – like some kind of "curse." The fact is, the Chiefs had been doing a lot more winning since Swift started showing up to the games. If we're going to accuse anyone of being a curse on the Chiefs, we would look no further than POTUS Donald Trump.

After spending a good chunk of last year trashing the couple, Trump was asked who he thought would win during his FOX "News" interview with Brett Baier. "I watched this great quarterback, who has, by the way, has a phenomenal wife. She's a Trump fan. She's a MAGA fan, so I happened to love her, but she's a great person," Trump responded, referencing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany, who has proudly shown her support of Trump on social media in the past. "I guess you have to say a quarterback who has won as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City. At the same time, Philadelphia has a fantastic … it's going to be a great game," Trump added. There you have it, folks. It's Donald Trump's fault. Don't blame us. We're just the messengers. We weren't the ones who created all of this "curse"/conspiracy nonsense – we just enjoy any chance we get to use it against those who did.

