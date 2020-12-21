Gattaca Hits 4K On March 23rd, In A Really Nice Steelbook

Gattaca will be released on 4K Blu-ray on March 23, 2021. The cult classic sci-fi film, starring Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Alan Arkin, Jude Law, and Loren Dean, the film will release in a nice Steelbook package and will include deleted scenes and more on the disc. I wish they were really blowing this one out, but I will take what we can get. You can see the new Gattaca Steelbook down below.

Gattaca 4K Features & Specs

"Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman, Alan Arkin and Jude Law star in this engrossing sci-fi thriller about an all-too-human man who dares to defy a system obsessed with genetic perfection. Hawke stars as Vincent, an "In-Valid" who assumes the identity of a member of the genetic elite to pursue his goal of traveling into space with the Gattaca Aerospace Corporation. However, a week before his mission, a murder marks Vincent as a suspect. With a relentless investigator in pursuit and the colleague he has fallen in love with beginning to suspect his deception, Vincent's dreams steadily unravel. Vincent Freeman (Ethan Hawke) has always fantasized about traveling into outer space, but is grounded by his status as a genetically inferior "in-valid." He decides to fight his fate by purchasing the genes of Jerome Morrow (Jude Law), a laboratory-engineered "valid." He assumes Jerome's DNA identity and joins the Gattaca space program, where he falls in love with Irene (Uma Thurman). An investigation into the death of a Gattaca officer (Gore Vidal) complicates Vincent's plans."

BONUS MATERIALS ON BLU-RAY™

Deleted Scenes

Blooper Reel

Welcome to Gattaca Featurette

English Dolby Atmos, English 5.1 DTS-HD MA, French (Parisian) 5.1 Dolby Digital

I have always loved this movie, when I worked at a video store this was one of my go-to recommends. Almost nobody else seemed to like it though, so maybe I was wrong. But I don't think so. Check out for yourself when Gattaca hits 4K Blu-ray on March 23rd.