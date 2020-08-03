Supergirl, Flash, Stargirl & More Urge Masks; Beebo's Done Being Nice

So back in July, The CW put together this big push to get people to wear masks so they… you know… don't die, and even more important? Don't kill other people who don't want to die. The Flash, Supergirl, Black Lightning, Stargirl, and Arrow all showed up in masks to make the point. One month later? Looks like some of you still aren't getting the point, so this time we're going to play into your egos with a new campaign from The CW: "Real Heroes Wear Masks" (Because "Real Heroes Aren't Selfish A**holes Who Only Care About Their Needs" was a little too wordy). This time, it's The Flash (Grant Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Black Lightning (Cress Williams), and Brec Bessinger's Stargirl (Stephen Amell's Arrow is over in the post-"Crisis" pocket universe, remember?) being joined by Tyler Hoechlin's Superman (Superman & Lois) as well as DC's Legends of Tomorrow members Sara Lance aka White Canary (Caity Lotz) and Beebo. And Beebo's done asking nicely…

Because you were kind enough to hang around (and since we already name-dropped Stargirl earlier), here's a look at the promo and overview for this week's penultimate season episode, "Stars & S.T.R.I.P.E Part One":

