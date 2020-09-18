Supergirl Season 5 Bloopers: Big Bites, Drunk Lex, Lipstick & More

The CW's "Arrowverse" is going through a whole lot of changes heading into Janaury 2021 (when shows like Supergirl, Batwoman, etc., are expected to start returning). With Arrow gone, The Flash is the senior show as Superman & Lois joins the team and Batwoman welcomes a new lead in Javicia Leslie aka Ryan Wilder (while the fate of Green Arrow and the Canaries sits in limbo's waiting room). Coming out of a 2020 that proved to be a much less "friendly" year than any of us expected, that's both a lot to look forward to as well as a lot to get done. So as a nice break from all of the stress and drama (and to promote the home release of the fifth season), the fine folks at Supergirl are offering fans a minute or two to sit back, relax, and watch Melissa Benoist, Jon Cryer, and more screw up on set. Yup, that's right: we've got some season bloopers.

So to see firsthand how our heroes fend off the dangers of taking big bites, lipstick, the power of hugs, "Drunk Lex," missing whiskey, wardrobe malfunctions, and a whole lot of line-flubbing, check out this blooper clip from the fifth season of The CW's Supergirl:

In season five, Supergirl faces threats, both new and ancient. National City becomes enthralled with addictive virtual reality technologies created by CatCo's charming-but-secretive new owner, Andrea Rojas (Julie Gonzalo), which enable people to bury their heads in the proverbial sand. As Kara uses the power of the press to try to expose this danger, she must contend with challenges put up by rival reporter William Dey (Staz Nair), renegade Martian Malefic J'onzz (Phil LaMarr), a shadowy organization called Leviathan, and the shocking return of Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) who, in addition to his plot for world domination, seeks to claim the soul of Supergirl's best friend — and his sister — Lena. With humanity choosing to lose itself in technology, can Supergirl save the world yet again?

Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, and Staz Nair as William Dey. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, The CW series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity). Bonanza Productions Inc. produces, in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television.