Supergirl Season 6 Casts Eliza Helm as Flashback Cat Grant

Following up the release of the episode overview for the long-running Arrowverse series' sixth and final season, newcomer Eliza Helm has been cast as a younger version of Cat Grant- Calista Flockhart's media mogul character from the first season (with a Season 3 appearance) of The CW's Supergirl. Set to debut during the upcoming 6th and 7th episodes ("Prom Night" and "Prom Again!"), EW reports that the younger version of Grant will be introduced in flashbacks to a time when she was known as "CJ Grant." According to the official character description, Helm's CJ is "eager to step out of Lois Lane's shadow and out from under her boss, Perry White's thumb." To that end, "Cat chases a story to Kara's hometown of Midvale. This lead won't go as planned, but it will put her on the trajectory toward the Media Powerhouse we know and love as Cat Grant."

Now here's a look at the sixth and final season-opener for The CW's Supergirl, with "Rebirth" hitting your screens on Tuesday, March 30:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, and Staz Nair as William Dey. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).