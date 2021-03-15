Supergirl Season 6 "Rebirth" Overview: Lex One-Ups Trump, Goes Global

With The CW's Superman & Lois having to take some time off after this week to make-up for some pandemic-related production delays, leave it to the Melissa Benoist-starring Supergirl to leap tall programming problems in a single bound by premiering its sixth and final season on Tuesday, March 30. While we're still waiting for the first set of preview images and a teaser/trailer (maybe Tuesday night before S&L ends?), we do have a look at the episode overview for the season-opener "Rebirth." And from how it reads, it appears it's going to take a serious group effort to take down Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer)- who appears to have figured out the secret to Trump's success and gone global with it. With a cult following of that size, Kara may have to make the ultimate sacrifice to stop Lex's reign once and for all.

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

It's her time to soar. The final season premieres Tuesday, March 30 on The CW! #Supergirl pic.twitter.com/4Q3Z3GImSH — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) March 5, 2021

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, and Staz Nair as William Dey. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).