Supergirl Showrunners "Absolutely Have Plans" for Finale Returns

On Tuesday, March 30, Kara (Melissa Benoist), Lena (Katie McGrath), Brainiac (Jesse Rath), Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), and Kelly (Azie Tesfair) will be getting the band back together to take on the double threat of Gamenmae (Cara Buono)/Leviathan and Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer). The fact that "Rebirth" is pulling together an impressive line-up like that and it's only the season-opener gives you a sense of just how the stakes will be throughout the sixth and final season of The CW's Supergirl. In fact, as co-showrunner Robert Rovner revealed to TVLine, "The stakes are very high in the season opener, and they get higher by the end of it."

As for the episode's impressive line-up, viewers can't help but wonder if the final season of the Arrowverse series will include many familiar faces. Well, co-showrunner Jessica Queller says that fans won't have to wonder because that's their plan. "We absolutely have plans for familiar faces to hopefully appear in the season finale," Queller revealed. "We're hoping that works out and we'll have a very emotional full circle with some of our own favorites." As for whether or not one of those familiar faces will be the MIA Mon-El (Chris Wood), things are still up in the air- but they don't sound good. "At this point, we don't have plans for Mon-El to return, but if it takes us there…' Rovner said. "We love Chris. He's a part of the Supergirl family, but at the moment, we don't have plans for him to return."

Are you ready for what's next? The final season premieres Tuesday at 9/8c! Stream next day free only on The CW! #Supergirl #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/AYs1vptLiq — Supergirl (@TheCWSupergirl) March 26, 2021

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Directed by Jesse Warn with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber and Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).