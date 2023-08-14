Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, elon musk, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia, Jared Padalecki, mark zuckerberg, my adventures with superman, rick and morty, SAG-AFTRA, stephen amell

Superman, Ahsoka/Anakin, Doctor Who, IASIP & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Rick and Morty, Jared Padalecki, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, Doctor Who, My Adventures with Superman, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Jared Padalecki/Celebrity Family Feud, TBS' AEW Collision, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, NJPW's G1 Climax 33, Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, BBC's Doctor Who, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Ahsoka, Rick and Morty, Jared Padalecki/Celebrity Family Feud, Stephen Amell/SAG-AFTRA, Elon Musk/Mark Zuckerberg, Doctor Who, My Adventures with Superman & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, August 14, 2023:

Ahsoka: Late Actor Ray Stevenson Did "Brilliant Job": Rosario Dawson

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia "Still Interesting to Me": Howerton

Rick and Morty: Grammer, Tudyk Offer Reality Check on Residuals/Wages

Jared Padalecki on Best Utensil for Cooking in the Bedroom: CFF Clip

AEW Collision: Darby Allin, Christian Cage Join Prehistoric Nightmare

Arrow Star Stephen Amell: SAG-AFTRA "Educated Me" on Strike Importance

House of Black Retain Against CMFTR in AEW Collision Main Event

NJPW's G1 Climax 33 Closes With An Epic Main Event & Other Surprises

Elon Musk "Isn't Serious And It's Time to Move On": Mark Zuckerberg

FlexiSpot E7 Pro Series Premium Standing Desk: Workday Dream (REVIEW)

Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar: DETHKLOK Tries Cheering Up Nathan

Doctor Who: Doom's Day Brings Her Closer to Earth – and Two Doctors?

Ahsoka Teaser: Hayden Christensen's Anakin Skywalker Offers Advice

My Adventures with Superman S01E07 Couldn't Escape Multiverse Fatigue

Doctor Who, Star Wars Rebels, Adult Swim & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram: Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!