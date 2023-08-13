Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Adult Swim, Ahsoka, bctv daily dispatch, doctor who, Gargoyles, ms marvel, rick and morty, riverdale, star trek, star wars rebels, strange new worlds, young justice

Doctor Who, Star Wars Rebels, Adult Swim & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Young Justice, Star Wars Rebels, Gargoyles, Rick and Morty, Ahsoka, Doctor Who, Strange New Worlds, and more!

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? AEW Collision/CM Punk, Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Star Wars Rebels, Gargoyles), Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Disney+'s Andor, Netflix's 3 Body Problem, FX's What We Do in the Shadows, Apple TV+'s For All Mankind, Crunchyroll's Jujutsu Kaisen, Disney+'s Ms. Marvel, Adult Swim "Checkered Past," Disney+'s Ahsoka, The CW's Riverdale, BBC's Doctor Who, Max's House of Lee, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Greg Weisman (Young Justice, Star Wars Rebels, Gargoyles), Rick and Morty, Ms. Marvel, Adult Swim, Ahsoka, Riverdale, Doctor Who, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Sunday, August 13, 2023:

CM Punk Turns Attention to Hangman Page in Post-"Collision" Comments

Greg Weisman Offers Gargoyles, Young Justice, Rebels Residuals Reality

Rick and Morty: Horror, Doctor Who, Sleeping Beauty Inspired Emmy Nom

Andor: Andy Serkis on Kino Loy's Future/Fate: "We Don't See Him Die"

3 Body Problem: Liam Cunningham Comments Tease Netflix Series Change?

AEW Collision Preview: House of Black, CMFTR, The Acclaimed & More

What We Do in the Shadows S05E06 "Urgent Care" Review: Vamp 911 Call

For All Mankind Season 4: Jodi Balfour Not Returning as Series Regular

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Returns with a Vengeance on August 31st

Ms. Marvel Teaser: ABC Airing Final Eps with The Marvels Special Look

Adult Swim: Courage Helps Us with Our "Checkered Past"; CN OG Bumper

Rosario Dawson Explains All Things Ahsoka Tano; Does Chopper Approve?

Riverdale Season 7 Episode 19 Promo Trailer: "I Remember Everything"

Doctor Who: Don't You DARE Read Too Much Into Steven Moffat's IG Post

House of Lee: Shannon Lee, Shibuya Intro New Bruce Lee Anime Series

Strange New Worlds Showrunners on Sulu, Bones Appearing, Gorn Return

