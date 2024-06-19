Posted in: Max, Movies, Opinion, Preview, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, james gunn, superman

Superman: Haters Lose It Over Pride/Rainbow Sticker in James Gunn Post

What began as a fun look behind the scenes at Superman ended with haters losing it over a Pride/rainbow sticker in a James Gunn post.

If you've checked out our coverage of James Gunn's various projects, then you know one of the things that we've admired about the filmmaker and DC Studios' co-CEO is how he chooses to actively engage with fans on social media, offering personal insights that extend well beyond the typical PR piece. Alongside that, Gunn has also been doing his part to cut through the misinformation and keep us informed as best as he can – and when he can't, we get an explanation as to why. That brings us to today, with the Superman writer/director and film star Rachel Brosnahan posting a look at the personal side of how the "day-to-day" of filming is going. Brosnahan posted an image of two jars, one marked "Lois Lane" and the other marked "Jimmy Olsen" (played by Skyler Gisondo) – with a whole lot of cash in the one marked "Lois Lane." But not long after, Gunn shared an updated image that showed a 180-degree flip in favor of "Jimmy Olsen." It was a fun exchange – and as someone who is really looking forward to Superman hitting next summer, I appreciate getting a chance to see how the team has been bonding on and off the set.

But apparently, that was just a little too nice and pleasant for the haters out there, who couldn't wait to hit up the comments section to whine about the sticker supporting Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community on the cash register that's featured in the background of the tip jars located in a coffee shop. We're talking about people not only writing off the film but all of Gunn & Peter Safran's New DCU simply because of a rainbow sticker. Now take a second and let the pure, raw, uncut sheer stupidity of that sink in. In fact, Gunn even took a moment to address one of the wackier comments out there – in this case, the implication that the image posted was all part of some tinfoil hat-worthy conspiracy where Gunn was paid to post the image.

Here's a look at what was actually the important part of the article – now that we've scooped away that steaming pile of hate:

Here's a look at Gunn's Instagram post, which gives Brosnahan a heads-up that "the tide has turned." Gunn makes it clear that he didn't have anything to do with it and then reveals what the whole deal is about:

Superman: A Look Back at The Journey So Far…

"Overjoyed to be announcing the start of principal photography on SUPERMAN today, February 29, which just so happens to be – coincidentally and unplanned – Superman's birthday," Gunn wrote as the caption to his post presenting the famous "S" on his Superman's costume, before confirming the change in the film's title. "When I finished the first draft of the script, I called the film Superman: Legacy. By the time I locked the final draft, it was clear the title was SUPERMAN. Making our way to you July 2025."

Here's a look back at a screencap of Gunn's Threads post sharing a group shot of the cast (and with Nicholas Hoult definitely in Lex Luthor mode) from the table read:

"After the table read with the #Superman cast. Eve, Mr. Terrific, Superman/Clark, Otis, Lex, producer Peter Safran, Jimmy, Metamorpho, Lois, Hawkgirl, me, Guy, The Engineer all together for the first time! What a wonderful day." Gunn wrote as the caption to his Instagram post showing off the team:

The Announcement…

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways, centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent," Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

