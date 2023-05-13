Superman: Legacy: James Gunn on Casting Rumors; Only 1 Person Cast Superman: Legacy writer/director James Gunn clarified only one role in the DC Studios film is cast & it's not one of the "regular players."

Sometimes, a slow news weekend like Mother's Day here in the U.S. can lead to flights of fancy when it comes to dumpster fires of random speculation. Such was the case earlier today when a report went live (based on "sources") regarding the casting status of writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. But the interesting caveat that was included in all of the name-dropping was this line: "Sources caution that some of these are not screen testing and have merely been in the mix. One source, without providing additional detail, dismissed some of the names as 'a chatroom list.' Warners had no comment, and one insider said the filmmakers and studio 'are nowhere near a decision.'" With that in mind (and after probably getting hit up a million times after the story went live), Gunn took to Twitter to offer a casting update as well as offer some insight into how casting runs on his films. "For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact," Gunn clarified, referencing how Glenn Howerton (It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) and Zachary Levy ("Shazam!" films) discussed being up for the role of Star-Lord for Guardians of the Galaxy before Gunn would take about it. "For now, only one person has been CAST in 'Superman: Legacy,' and it isn't any of the regular players in the Superman world."

Here's a look at Gunn's tweet from earlier today addressing the casting issue:

For all of you asking, I would never comment on who is or isn't AUDITIONING for a role. That's the actor's business only & isn't something I'd make public unless they did it first after the fact (like @GlennHowerton or @ZacharyLevi having auditioned for Star-Lord & being top… — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 13, 2023

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."