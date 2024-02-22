Posted in: Max, Movies, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, fantastic four, james gunn, Marvel Studios, superman legacy

Superman: Legacy: James Gunn Reacts to – Fantastic Four Film Concern?

Just because James Gunn is the writer/director on Superman: Legacy and DC Studios Co-CEO doesn't mean he runs ALL superhero films & shows.

Based on what we've been seeing on social media overnight (only to suddenly disappear), it would appear that something official-like regarding writer/director James Gunn's Superman: Legacy went down on Wednesday – aide from Gunn giving Peacemaker stars Jennifer Holland & Freddie Stroma a tour of the sets. Maybe it's that table read that Nathan Fillion hinted was set to run last week? While we await word of what's going on – like possibly some official looks at the table read – we thought we would help Gunn by passing along a friendly reminder. In case of any lingering confusion, Gunn is done with the MCU and is living his professional life in the DCU he's co-creating for the foreseeable future. So if you have concerns when it comes to Marvel Studios casting Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm (The Thing), and/or Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm (The Human Torch) for the upcoming Fantastic Four, you're going to have to take it up with Kevin Feige – not Gunn. Apparently, someone on Threads didn't update their scorecard and had a deep passion for how The Thing says, "It's clobberin' time!" so they wanted to make sure Gunn didn't screw it up. Good news…? There is no way Gunn can screw that up… so there's that.

Here's a look at Gunn addressing one fan's concerns about the upcoming Marvel Studios film – with Gunn getting extra points for at least taking the time to go with an emoji question mark and not just a standard text version…

Superman: Legacy – James Gunn Makes the Announcement

Here's a look back at Gunn's tweet from March 2023 making the announcement that he would be writing and directing Superman: Legacy, followed by the full, heartfelt text of the message he shared while confirming what's been rumbling around social media since the previous week:

Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, "Dude, it's Dad's birthday." I hadn't realized. pic.twitter.com/ohQNV8nI4g — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 15, 2023 Show Full Tweet

"Yes, I'm directing Superman: Legacy to be released on July 11, 2025. My brother Matt told me when he saw the release date he started to cry. I asked him why. He said, 'Dude, it's Dad's birthday.' I hadn't realized," Gunn wrote in the opening to his series of tweets announcing the news. "I lost my Dad almost three years ago. He was my best friend. He didn't understand me as a kid, but he supported my love of comics and my love of film, and I wouldn't be making this movie now without him. It has been a long road to this point. I was offered Superman years ago – I initially said no because I didn't have a way in that felt unique and fun and emotional that gave Superman the dignity he deserved. Then a bit less than a year ago, I saw a way in, in many ways centering around Superman's heritage – how both his aristocratic Kryptonian parents and his Kansas farmer parents inform who he is and the choices he makes."

DC Studios' Superman: Legacy stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, and Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) has been tapped to score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!