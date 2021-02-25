Superman & Lois Star Appreciates Amell's Support; "Lex Luthor" Likes

Thanks to The CW's Superman & Lois star Elizabeth Tulloch, we can do a little follow-up on our reporting yesterday that Arrow and Heels star Stephen Amell had given the newest addition to the Arrowverse his "f**king awesome" seal of approval. Initially, we had to leave it as a question mark because we lost track of Amell after the 15-minute marks during his screening. Fortunately, Tulloch tweeted an update that she and her co-star Tyler Hoechlin had a chance to FaceTime with Amell, who had nothing but praise for the series. For his part, Amell wanted Tulloch and Hoechlin to know how much he and his child appreciated the video time. And just when you thought the "Arrowverse" lovefest was over, Jon Cryer aka Supergirl's Lex Luthor checked in to let Tulloch and Hoechlin know that he's a big fan of the show- not an easy thing for his on-screen alter-ego to have to process.

Here's a look at Tulloch, Amell, and Cryer's post from yesterday:

The lovely @StephenAmell FaceTimed me and @tylerhoechlin past night – he was watching our premiere and said he was blown away by how good @cwsupermanlois is – it was so touching to get that phone fall from Oliver Queen himself. Thanks Stephen for always being so supportive 💓 — Elizabeth Tulloch (@BitsieTulloch) February 24, 2021

My kiddo was loving the pilot. Getting you and Tyler on FaceTime during a commercial break almost broke her brain. https://t.co/HeC8qFFwOd — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) February 25, 2021

#SupermanAndLois is really, really, really good. And from a guy who thinks there are already too many Kryptonians in the world, that's saying something 👨🏻‍🦲 https://t.co/6gXm0MKYo5 — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) February 24, 2021

In SUPERMAN & LOIS, after years of facing megalomaniacal supervillains, monsters wreaking havoc on Metropolis, and alien invaders intent on wiping out the human race, the world's most famous superhero, The Man of Steel aka Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin, "Teen Wolf") and comic books' most famous journalist, Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch, "Grimm"), come face to face with one of their greatest challenges ever – dealing with all the stress, pressures and complexities that come with being working parents in today's society. Complicating the already daunting job of raising two boys, Clark and Lois must also concern themselves with whether or not their sons Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, "Little Fires Everywhere") and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, "The Peanuts Movie") could inherit their father's Kryptonian superpowers as they grow older.

Returning to Smallville to handle some Kent family business, Clark and Lois are reacquainted with Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui, "Entourage"), a local loan officer who also happens to be Clark's first love, and her Fire Chief husband Kyle Cushing (Erik Valdez, "Graceland"). The adults aren't the only ones rediscovering old friendships in Smallville as the Kent sons are reacquainted with Lana and Kyle's rebellious daughter, Sarah (Inde Navarrette, "Wander Darkly"). Of course, there's never a dull moment in the life of a superhero, especially with Lois' father, General Samuel Lane (Dylan Walsh, "Nip/Tuck") looking for Superman to vanquish a villain or save the day at a moment's notice. Meanwhile, Superman and Lois' return to idyllic Smallville is set to be upended when a mysterious stranger (Wolé Parks, "All American") enters their lives.

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent aka Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Dylan Walsh as Samuel Lane, Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Wolé Parks as the Stranger, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Stacey Farber as Leslie Larr, and Adam Rayner as Morgan Edge. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is written and executive produced by Todd Helbing (The Flash) and executive produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Berlanti Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television. Lee Toland Krieger directs the pilot from a story by Berlanti and Helbing, with a teleplay by Helbing.